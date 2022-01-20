Middle income trap: An induced outcome of the LDC graduation?

Supplement

Dr Md Mahbubul Hakim
20 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

Middle income trap: An induced outcome of the LDC graduation?

Dr Md Mahbubul Hakim
20 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 03:32 pm
Padma Bridge construction is underway. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Padma Bridge construction is underway. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh, like other nations, is facing difficulties in fully recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impeded economic activity and reversed some of the preceding decade's successes. If we try to comment on the growth trend of Bangladesh in the past 10 years, it was enormously high and properly aligned with the country being a developed one by the year 2041.

Similarly, our success in LDC graduation by the year 2026 tells us that we are not only focusing on our growth but also economic development. Because, in addition to the per capita income growth, LDC graduation status is given to a country after checking some robust development indicators like human assets and economic vulnerability to external shocks. However, behind this rosy picture, LDC graduation can also harm our country's economic robustness, as it might cause a reduction in exports due to an increase in competitiveness regarding cost issues. In this context, our international trade policies need to be restructured, and friendlier diplomatic ties should be created to reach bilateral trade agreements with as many countries as possible.

Coming again to the ravages of Covid-19 on the economy, we have seen how our health sector is unprepared to face any great health crisis. The public expenditure in the health sector should be greatly expanded in the post-Covid-19 period. The government's primary focus should be the implementation of a universal healthcare system. A more efficient healthcare system would also aid in the sensible allocation of funds for other pandemic-related emergency initiatives.

Bangladesh's government has adopted Vision 2041, which aims to reach high economic status through industrialisation. To boost exports, the plan stipulates an increase in manufacturing capacity and more investments in human capital development. However, many nations in the world have been stuck in the 'middle-income trap', unable to make the transition to high-income status. World Bank researchers initially proposed this trap after they discovered that just 13 of the 101 emerging economies designated as 'middle income' in 1960 had progressed to become affluent countries by 2008. Bangladesh might be able to avoid this trap by using its demographic dividend.

Mentionable that Bangladesh is passing through a gifted era of demographic dividend, which is supposed to end by the year 2040. So, within this time, Bangladesh must employ its youth potential to be a developed country. In this context, I think the government needs to invest enough in education, health, and skill development of its young population. By spending on making people more skilled and productive with correct policies, the government can substantially make the youth of our country worthier and more efficient in the labour market.

Given the large population size, Bangladesh has the potential to be among the largest markets in the world. However, the people of Bangladesh need to have more income to create a large consumer market. To earn more, people must be skilled enough to substantially add value to their work. Besides, Bangladesh always needs to be keen to diversify its export basket and cut costs in the production of tradable goods so that our factories can compete viably in the global market. Moreover, rather than obsessing about serving the needs of large companies only, the authorities need to support the informal economy, SMEs, to create enough job opportunities for the country's vast workable population. Effective policy measures, including greater access to finance, should be taken to facilitate the formalisation of informal businesses.

Dr Md Mahbubul Hakim is an associate professor at the Department of Economics, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology

Bangladesh / Economy

Middle-income / LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

20m | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

25m | Videos
Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

18h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’