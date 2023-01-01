Maintaining a balanced foreign policy is a challenge

The global economic challenges caused by the Russia-Ukraine war right in the aftermath of Covid-19 has touched us all. The set of challenges are set to continue into 2023. Now is the time to focus on economic management. It is necessary for us to focus on actions which will make economic management transparent with more transparency.

There are indications that the general election will be held in January 2024. Therefore, in the eve of elections in 2023, an internal peaceful political situation must be ensured. I think it will be very important in the new year to create and preserve the conditions for a fair election with participation of all. This will remain a challenge for us throughout the year.

Until now, Bangladesh has maintained a balanced foreign policy. If we can increase and deepen our diplomatic capabilities in the current reality of the Russia-Ukraine war, then it is possible to maintain a balance with the big powers in the coming days.

Considering our geographical location, economic needs and national interests, we should strive to maintain peaceful relations with all as we will certainly need it. We must work to strike a balance and create these grounds for us.

In my opinion, if Bangladesh wants to move peacefully, no one can create obstacles in the way. We have to maintain relations with all countries.

Among these countries, some are very critical, including the United States, India, China and collectively the European Union. The ASEAN here also starts with our neighbour, Myanmar.

Some of them are very important partners to us, while others may emerge as important partners in the future. We can't afford to build relations with one particular state if it means a deterioration of our relation with other powerful nations.

It will be difficult to protect our own interests by spoiling the relationship with anyone. So we have to do strategic diplomacy here.

Our friendly relations with the United States should continue in the days ahead. The reason is that this relationship is a very unequal one. We see it as a bilateral relationship from Bangladesh's side. But the United States sees us in the light of global relations.

There is a point of view difference here. The United States is the world's number one economy, number one military power, diplomatically the most powerful country, and there are about one million Bangladeshis there. We currently receive maximum remittances from them. Besides, they are our biggest export destination.

Peacekeeping operations globally are our most reputable area. In this regard, the United States works with us in different ways. They are our biggest supporters on the Rohingya issue at the United Nations. So we have many things to keep in mind to maintain our relationship with them.

Whenever diplomats are working in the host country, it is their responsibility to ensure that there are no obstacles to their work and at the same time to ensure their safety. They will provide security to our ambassadors in their country as we will also.

There is great reciprocity here. Thus, this issue should always be considered seriously.

The USA has no problem with us. Just as the United States has an ambassador in Russia, the United States also has a Russian ambassador. This has been guaranteed under the Vienna Convention. Countries where foreign diplomats are stationed must ensure their safety and ensure that they can carry out their duties unhindered within the law.

As Bangladesh is heading towards LDC graduation in 2026, preparations need to start now. This will be crucial especially in 2023 when we need to pay more attention to that preparation.

One of the main areas to watch out for is how we will compete and carve a place for us in the open world in 2026. For that, some internal matters are very important. A fair election with the participation of people who will elect their government is paramount.

There should be no question of validity of the election and this will give us a political basis to proceed to graduation. Those elected will be there to guide us in the Least Developed Country graduation phase. At the same time, special attention should be paid to increasing the internal economic productivity and as a corollary to this, the implementation, modification and skill enhancement of the educational structure should be done.

Above all, we need consensus on some fundamental national issues for transition and pre-transition preparations. I would hope that those who are involved in this kind of work, especially the political leaders, will pay attention to these areas. If we have differences and do not agree on some fundamental issues, we may face big challenges after 2026. Bangladesh has overcome many challenges in the last 50 years and we can successfully face them in the future as well. For that we have to make a collective effort. And I think 2023 is the best time to take it.

Sketch: TBS

M Humayun Kabir is the former ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States

TBS Correspondent Kamran Siddiqui talked with M Humayun Kabir