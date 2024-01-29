How smart farming can transform our agrifood system

In the case of smart farming, modern ICT applications in agriculture lead to what we may call a Third Green Revolution.

Following the advanced plant breeding and genetics revolutions, this Third Green Revolution is taking over the agricultural world based on the combined application of ICT solutions, such as precision tools, Internet of Things (IoT), sensors and actuators, geo-positioning systems, big data, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs and drones), robotics, etc.

Smart farming has enormous potential to provide a more productive and sustainable agricultural production, based on a more precise and resource-efficient approach. Investment in agricultural research and development can lead to the creation of new crop varieties or hybrids, improved farming techniques, and solutions to emerging environmental challenges.

Right now, in the US, about 80% of farmers use some kind of smart farming technology (SFT). In the case of Europe, it is no more than 24%. So, for the sustainability of our agriculture development, we have to continue the adoption of modern technologies that can enhance productivity and improve product quality. This includes precision agriculture, drones for monitoring and spraying, and the use of biotechnology for improved crop varieties or hybrids.

From the grower's point of view, smart farming should provide them with added value in the form of better decision-making or more efficient farm exploitation operations and management.

The transformation from traditional to smart farming involves the integration of advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in agriculture.

Smart farming is also synonymous to precision agriculture, leveraging various technologies to optimize and automate farming processes. The transformation to smart farming requires an investment in technology, infrastructure, and training.

While the initial costs may be a challenge, the long-term benefits include increased productivity, reduced environmental impact, and improved sustainability in agriculture. Moreover, smart farming practices contribute to better decision-making, allowing growers to adapt to changing conditions and optimise resource utilisation.

Navigating the complexity of a transformation is invariably tough, even though policymakers may prioritise agricultural investment and recognize how important it is to get right. Obviously, it is especially important for every country to pursue agricultural transformations that meet multiple goals simultaneously.

In addition to traditional economic development and poverty reduction goals, countries are also focusing their agricultural transformation plans on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by considering, for example, climate-smart strategies, women's economic empowerment, and biodiversity.

Some smart technology may be considered as follows:

Precision agriculture

Precision agriculture involves the use of advanced technologies to optimize farming practices for better economic returns and reduced environmental impact. This includes employing drones equipped with precision spraying systems for targeted application of fertilisers and pesticides. The management of spatial and temporal variability is crucial to enhance economic outcomes after input use. Decision Support Systems (DSS) for whole farm management play a key role in optimising input returns while conserving resources.

The implementation of Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies, along with aerial images from drones and hyperspectral images from satellites, enables the creation of detailed maps showing the spatial variability of various factors like crop yield, topography, organic matter content, moisture levels, and crop coverage.

Remote Sensing and Satellite Imaging are utilised to monitor crop health and soil moisture conditions, while Aerial Imaging using drones and satellites aids in crop monitoring, pest detection, and yield estimation. Crop Health Assessment involves analyzing remote sensing data to identify crop stress, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies.

The use of GPS-enabled equipment, such as tractors and machinery, facilitates precision farming with accurate planting, harvesting, and input application. Drones play a crucial role in crop monitoring, field mapping, and identifying areas of crop stress, allowing for timely intervention.

Variable Rate Technology (VRT) is employed for the precision application of inputs, adjusting fertilizers and pesticides based on real-time data and field variability. Additionally, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play a vital role, utilizing advanced algorithms to process large amounts of data collected from farms. Machine learning models can predict crop yields, identify potential disease outbreaks, and optimize the use of fertilisers and pesticides, providing actionable insights for informed decision-making in agriculture.

IoT (Internet of Things) in Agriculture

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture involves the deployment of sensor networks to monitor real-time environmental factors such as relative humidity and temperature. These networks also keep a close eye on soil conditions, assessing moisture content, nutrient levels, and temperature to enhance the precision of irrigation and fertilisation practices.

Smart Irrigation Systems, powered by IoT technology, are employed to optimise irrigation processes. These systems deliver water precisely according to the specific needs of crops, prioritising water-saving technologies. Automation is integrated into irrigation systems, adjusting schedules based on real-time weather conditions and soil moisture levels to ensure efficient water usage.

Utilising drip and sprinkler systems is part of the strategy to employ water delivery methods that are efficient and minimise water wastage in agricultural practices.

Agricultural automation and robotics

Agricultural automation and robotics involve the application of robotics, automatic control, and artificial intelligence techniques throughout various stages of agricultural production, encompassing applications and farm drones.

Smart farming applications extend beyond large, conventional farming operations and can serve as catalysts to boost other prevalent trends in agriculture. These trends include family farming, which involves managing small or complex spaces, specific crops and livestock, and preserving high-quality or particular varieties. Smart farming can also benefit organic farming and contribute to fostering transparent farming practices in line with European consumer, societal, and market consciousness.

The advantages of smart farming extend to environmental considerations, such as the more efficient use of water and the optimization of treatments and inputs. An example of this technology is the Automated Weather Station, which collects real-time weather data. This data improves forecasting capabilities and enables better decision-making in crop management.

Biotechnology and genetically modified crops

Biotechnology and genetically modified crops involve the adoption of advanced techniques to enhance crop resilience and yields. This includes incorporating genetically modified crops with traits such as pest resistance or drought tolerance.

Additionally, the field of synthetic biology plays a pivotal role in this context, integrating principles from biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, and computer science to design and construct new biological entities or modify existing biological systems for practical purposes.

In synthetic biology, DNA synthesis and assembly are fundamental aspects. Researchers in this field work with DNA, the genetic material of living organisms, designing and synthesizing DNA sequences to create new genes or modify existing ones. DNA assembly techniques enable the construction of artificial genetic circuits and pathways.

Genome editing technologies, exemplified by CRISPR-Cas9, have revolutionised the precision of gene modification within living organisms. Synthetic biologists leverage these tools to engineer organisms with specific traits or functions.

Bioinformatics, a crucial component of synthetic biology, involves the use of computational tools and algorithms. It plays a vital role in analyzing biological data, designing DNA sequences, and modeling the behavior of synthetic constructs.

Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA)

This involves the use of advanced technologies to optimize growing conditions for crops. One such technology is the implementation of smart greenhouses, which precisely control temperature, humidity, and light conditions to enhance the cultivation of high-value crops. In controlled-environment agriculture, the use of smart greenhouses plays a key role in providing an ideal environment for crop growth.

Vertical farming is another technique employed in CEA, where crops are cultivated in vertically stacked layers or on vertically inclined surfaces, typically within controlled indoor environments.

This innovative agricultural approach aims to maximise the utilisation of available space and resources. It is particularly beneficial in urban areas, helping to reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional farming practices and increasing the overall efficiency of the crop production process.

ICT-enabled extension service

ICT-enabled extension services involve leveraging technology to enhance agricultural practices and decision-making. These include:

Farm management software: Utilising farm management software to streamline administrative tasks, track input usage, manage inventory, and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Data analytics: Employing data analytics tools to analyze farm data, optimize resource allocation, and improve overall decision-making processes.

Crop management apps: Providing farmers with mobile applications for real-time monitoring, weather forecasts, and crop advice.

Mobile apps for farmers: Developing mobile applications that offer agricultural information and advisory services. Farmers in Bangladesh are increasingly using such apps to access weather forecasts, market prices, and best practices.

SMS-based service: Sending timely SMS alerts to farmers, providing information on weather conditions, pest outbreaks, and market trends to enhance their decision-making processes.

Training and capacity building: Initiatives to train growers on the use of smart agriculture technologies, promoting digital literacy, and ensuring technology accessibility and benefits for all.

Practice of sustainable farming: Focusing on sustainability in smart farming, emphasizing organic farming, reducing the use of chemical inputs, and implementing eco-friendly practices to preserve soil health and biodiversity.

Climate smart agriculture: Recognising Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change, there is an increased emphasis on climate-smart agricultural practices. This includes implementing technology-driven strategies to adapt to changing climatic conditions, such as developing drought and flood-resistant crops, water management strategies, and the use of weather forecasting technology.

Blockchain for supply chain transparency

Blockchain is utilised for a transparent and secure tracking of agricultural products from farm to consumer, guaranteeing product authenticity.

Blockchain technology helps establish transparent and traceable supply chains, providing consumers with information about the origin and quality of agricultural products.

Moreover, e-agriculture marketplaces help recognise the importance of strong market linkages and value chains for farmers to receive fair prices for their produce. Improved transportation and storage facilities are crucial in reducing post-harvest losses.

Developing digital platforms that directly connect farmers with buyers can eliminate intermediaries and enhance market access for farmers.

Management information systems

Management Information Systems (MIS) encompass planned systems designed for collecting, processing, storing, and disseminating data essential for a farm's operations and functions.

The integration of financial technology in agriculture includes digital payment solutions, facilitating digital transactions for farmers and lending platforms to enhance financial inclusion and transparency in agricultural transactions.

Digital platforms are also employed for agri-insurance, providing farmers with access to insurance products and services.

As the adoption of smart agriculture technologies evolves in Bangladesh, it is crucial to note the massive potential growth trajectory in the agricultural landscape. Ensuring a smooth transition for small and marginal farmers into the realm of smart farming requires attention to institutional setups, technological readiness, sufficient support, and the establishment of a robust framework for smart farming execution.

Feasibility exists for smart farming technologies in Bangladesh, contingent on addressing infrastructure limitations, ensuring affordability, raising awareness, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Government support and strategic initiatives are pivotal in driving technology adoption. By integrating smart farming technologies, Bangladesh has the opportunity to enhance its competitiveness globally, improving productivity, efficiency, and the overall quality of agricultural produce.

The author is the advisor (Quality Control) of the Supreme Seed Company and former executive director of the Cotton Development Board.