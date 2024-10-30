How private universities are shaping Bangladesh's workforce

In recent years, private universities in Bangladesh have significantly transformed the landscape of higher education.

With a growing population and an increasing demand for higher education, these institutions have emerged as a crucial alternative to public universities.

As of now, the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has registered 110 private universities, each striving to provide quality education and meet the diverse needs of students.

Beyond academics

Private universities in Bangladesh offer a wide range of academic programs across various disciplines, including business, engineering, social sciences, humanities and health sciences. Many institutions collaborate with international universities to provide students with dual degree programs and exchange opportunities.

This exposure not only enriches the students' academic experience but also enhances their employability on a global scale. In addition to traditional degree programs, private universities are increasingly emphasising skill development and extracurricular activities.

They offer various short courses, workshops, internships and industrial placements, allowing students to acquire practical skills relevant to the job market. Furthermore, many universities have established career development centres that assist students in securing internships and job placements, helping bridge the gap between academia and industry.

What about employability?

Despite the comprehensive educational framework provided by private universities, concerns about the employability of graduates remain. Recently, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the 'Quarterly Labour Force Survey 2024 Bangladesh,' which revealed that the unemployment rate surged to 3.51%.

Specifically, the unemployment rate for men increased to 3.59%, up from 3.27% in the last quarter of 2023, while the rate for women rose to 3.36% from 3.06% in the same period. Although the industrial sector employed 12.7 million people during the January–March period of this year — a 4% year-on-year increase — the statistics highlight ongoing challenges in graduate employability.

Several factors contribute to the concerns about employability. Many private universities focus on theoretical knowledge rather than practical application. Moreover, employers often cite a lack of critical thinking, communication skills and professional ethics among graduates as reasons for their unpreparedness for the workforce.

However, some private universities are responding to this criticism by revising their curricula, incorporating industry input and enhancing their training programs.

Hurdles for private universities

While private universities play a vital role in expanding access to higher education, they face several challenges that hinder their growth and effectiveness, like maintaining consistent quality in education is a significant challenge.

The UGC has made efforts to address these issues through accreditation processes but the implementation of quality assurance measures remains inconsistent.

Many private universities depend heavily on student tuition fees for their funding. Economic downturns, inflation and a competitive job market can lead to decreased enrollment, which in turn impacts the financial stability of these institutions.

As a result, some universities struggle to maintain adequate facilities, hire qualified faculty and invest in research and development.

The regulatory framework governing private universities in Bangladesh can also be cumbersome. Institutions often face bureaucratic hurdles when attempting to obtain necessary approvals for new programs or initiatives.

Despite their growth, private universities often grapple with a perception problem. Many people still view them as inferior to public institutions, which can impact student enrollment and the reputation of graduates.

This perception can be exacerbated by a lack of awareness about the successes and contributions of private universities to the education sector. Though recently, that perception is changing as many top tier private universities are getting international recognition that many public institutions are having a difficult time managing.

Private universities in Bangladesh have become essential players in the education landscape, providing many students with access to higher education who might otherwise have to consider studying abroad. This option can be prohibitively expensive and unattainable for many due to limited funding.

By offering diverse opportunities, these institutions significantly contribute to the nation's development. To ensure their continued growth and effectiveness, it is vital to address challenges related to quality assurance, financial stability, regulatory hurdles and public perception.

As Bangladesh continues to evolve, the role of private universities will be crucial in developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing job market.

By prioritising quality education, practical skill development and fostering partnerships with industries, private universities can significantly impact national progress and their students' futures. With dedicated efforts and a commitment to continuous improvement, these institutions have the potential to transform individual lives and drive the socio-economic development of Bangladesh as a whole.