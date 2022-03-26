How a clandestine radio station turned into a source of ineffable inspiration

Cultural activism has played a pivotal role in different significant movements that have shaped the history of our country and led to the formation of independent Bangladesh after nine months of toil and glory. Even back in 1971, cultural activists did not sit idle.

At a time when everyone's role was critical, cultural activists followed an unconventional path and set up the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Starting off as a simple temporary radio station, this turned into an emblem of grit and indomitable spirit for the freedom fighters and cross-sections of people as well.

Struggles at the nascent stage

The journey of this radio centre, widely known as Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, began on 26 March 1971. When the despotic Pakistani rulers let their barbaric army loose upon innocent Bangalees to carry out a massive massacre against us, the declaration of the independence of Bangladesh came from the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra (SBBK) located in Kalurghat, Chattogram on 26 March 1971.

Amidst the tumultuous events that were going on everywhere, this radio centre kept informing people about the updates of the war. However, it was heavily shelled by the Pakistan military on 30 March, 1971.

Fortunately, despite the bombing, a 1-koilowatt transmitter was intact that was later carried to a jungle located in Agartala. Rashidul Hussain, one of the ten members behind the initiative, strained every muscle in his body to set up the radio again with that transmitter and the operation of the radio station was conducted from there for a few days.

Nandini Satpathy, a minister attached to the former Indian premier Indira Gandhi with her specific portfolio being the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, called on the activists and observed their activities. She was astonished by their efforts to reinstall the devices to run the radio station.

Meanwhile, Tajuddin Ahmad and Barrister Amirul Islam entered India through the border. Tajuddin requested a high-capacity transmitter for the radio station. Responding to his request, Indira Gandhi provided a 50-kilowatt medium wave transmitter which was later set up in a house located at Ballygunge Circular Road, Kolkata.

The final phase of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra was formally initiated on 25 May 1971. This is how a clandestine radio centre in Kolkata known as 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra' came into being.

However, it was not easy for those working at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra to keep broadcasting programmes and running news during the initial days. Especially, when it came to news collection, it was quite an arduous task as the station was based in Kolkata. Political leaders used to visit the border areas of East Pakistan to meet people living there and people working at the radio centre used to coordinate with them to collect first-hand accounts of the incidents happening in the war field.

Sometimes, some courageous people also trespassed into areas that were cordoned off and interviewed people which were then broadcast from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Meanwhile, different political leaders also delivered speeches from this radio.

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra – the snowball effect

This radio centre was a classic example of how a simple radio centre could revitalise a whole nation and turn into a great source of encouragement in the face of a tremendous calamity that was the war. In the first place, songs broadcast from here kept the morale of the freedom fighters up.

Music is something that we can easily relate to and nothing touches us more powerfully than a soothing piece of music. This was also true for the freedom fighters. At a time when we were in the middle of an uneven fight, the lyrics of the songs of liberation war had definitely whetted the appetite of the freedom fighters to keep fighting as songs such as Ek Shagor Rokter Binimoye, Purbo Digonte Surjo Utheche and Mora Ekti Phul Ke Bachabo Bole Juddho Kori played instrumental roles in instilling a sense of nationalism in those fighting from the front.

Secondly, this radio centre also kept the whole nation united during the war. People stuck in different places of the country were in a state of confusion and many of them did not have any idea about what's actually going on in the battle fields. Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra circulated news items to keep cross-sections of people updated with the news of the liberation struggle.

Within a very short period, the Betar Kendra turned into a source of ineffable inspiration and courage for all. During the war, it was very natural to feel low sometimes, but it was those songs of freedom that helped people to stay hopeful.

Thirdly, the role of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in forming optics in favor of the independence of the country is undeniable. Programmes like Charampatra had enormous impact both nationally and internationally. It was also a direct protest to the atrocities carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces. The radio station became a source for the truth about the war and international communities took notice of the barbaric activities of the Pakistani rulers as a result.

How it is relevant even today

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra reflects the importance of free media and how the existence of a free and fair media can change the fate of a whole nation. This is relevant more than ever now. Consider the Digital Security Act (DSA), which has been abused in recent days to gag the media and those who want to take the bull by the horns, stand up and be counted.

At a time of crisis, it is the mass media that can rise up to the occasion and catalyse greater events for the welfare of the nation. If it goes sideways or the state tries to control it, it results in unpleasant blowbacks. Especially when it comes to any momentous event, people count highly on the mass media. But, if mainstream media could not rise to the occasion and satisfy the readers' thirst for information, that is when social media begins to take over and the room for rumours and propaganda is created.

This is not good for a nation. After all, we have fought for our freedom – freedom that includes freedom of speech as well. On this auspicious occasion of the 51nd Independence Day of Bangladesh, let us commit to ourselves that we will uphold the spirit and make sure that freedom of speech and the media is being protected at any cost.

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat is a philomath who likes to delve deeper into the human psyche with a view to exploring the factors that influence it.