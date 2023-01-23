Growth fetishism must end

During the past few decades, rising inequality in the distribution of income, wealth and opportunities has become a major development issue in Bangladesh. Although this is occasionally recognised, there is hardly any policy initiative to address it. Inequality is not just a question of justice and ethics; it is also an economic issue because it gives rise to inefficiencies of various kinds.

Using GDP growth as an indicator of progress is a popular practice among politicians and policymakers all over the world. It is easy to use for demonstrating their performance and convincing voters to vote on their behalf (i.e., where people can genuinely vote).

This is perhaps one reason why it has been enthroned again after being dethroned due to its limitations. Bangladesh is no exception.

To make their case convincing, policymakers in developing countries sometimes add performances in areas, e.g., poverty reduction, education and health care as palliatives. But important questions relating to real development which may be difficult or uncomfortable are either ignored completely or given lip service. Interestingly, development discourse outside the government also does not usually go beyond basic economic issues.

A strong focus on economic growth in Bangladesh is understandable because, at the time of independence of the country, doubts were expressed by many about its ability to sustain itself economically; and it was important to dispel such doubts. This doubt stemmed more so because during the early years after the independence, the country remained heavily dependent on external assistance. Economic growth was lack-lustre.

There was a gradual acceleration in economic growth, and it has been associated with improvements in some social indicators like poverty reduction, enrolment in primary education, and a decline in child mortality.

While successive political regimes have taken credit for this and have used it to demonstrate their success, they have ignored the more difficult questions like rising inequality, the persistence of employment in the informal economy and shortfall from decent work, low quality of education, the vulnerability of the economy in the face of shocks, e.g., pandemic, war, global economic recession, etc.

Moreover, when the economy faces a shock, only immediate issues receive attention — as is the case with the economic challenges being faced currently. Voices of broader development issues get drowned under the noise for an immediate fix.

Of course, issues relating to poverty and vulnerability came to the fore when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. But even at that time, there was a tendency on the part of the government to initially go into a denial mode and then quickly regard it as a problem of the past.

The lessons from Covid-19 were not used to forge any long-term strategy to address the vulnerability of people and build resilience. Even though the pandemic is not yet over, policymaking has gone back to business as usual with its eye fixed on GDP growth.

Although what I am referring to as difficult and uncomfortable questions are well known, a brief recapitulation may be useful.

First, GDP growth itself. In order to reach upper middle-income status by 2031 and high-income status by 2041, GDP growth would have to be around 9-10% per annum. Whether that would have been possible had there been no break due to the pandemic is a moot question.

It may, however, be noted that a number of tough conditions like a sharp increase in investment rate and improvements in the productivity of capital had to be fulfilled in order to attain those goals. There are serious questions about the realism of such assumptions.

Now with the break in growth trend created by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War, the more immediate challenge seems to be getting the economy back on the growth path it was on and then lifting it to a higher growth trajectory. So, in regard to growth itself, there is a dual challenge that has to be addressed.

Then comes the issue of the vulnerability of the economy and the people to shocks of various kinds. While a growing integration of the economy with the global economy has its benefits, there are risks as well. And it is important for all economic actors to develop resilience in the face of vulnerability.

There are different ways in which this can be done; public policy has an important role to play. When policy remains addicted to GDP growth, other considerations don't get much space there.

During the past couple of decades, rising inequality in the distribution of income, wealth and opportunities has become a major development issue in Bangladesh. Although this is occasionally recognised, there is hardly any policy initiative to address it. Inequality is not just a question of justice and ethics; it is also an economic issue because it gives rise to inefficiencies of various kinds.

A couple of examples from the field of education may help illustrate the point.

First, although enrollment in primary education is impressive on average, the rate of completion is much lower and the rate of drop-out is higher for low-income groups.

Second, the quality of education varies substantially between types of schools (government and private) and their location (urban and rural). It can be easily inferred that such variation in quality creates inequality in people's access to quality education which, in turn, prevents a large number of young people from developing themselves into an actual human resource. This also perpetuates and accentuates inequality because a large number are left behind due to a lack of opportunities.

Opportunities for productive employment and decent work are considered to be sine qua non for inclusive and pro-poor growth. And in that respect also, the performance of the economy remains disappointing. Moreover, the situation has deteriorated in recent times.

Industrialisation has been limited and has not proceeded in the desired direction. The result has been a persistence of low-quality jobs in the informal economy. In the absence of social protection, there is very little resilience and ability to face difficult situations and crises.

Inadequacy and poor quality of health service are other areas of concern. And that is not surprising in light of the low spending for the sector - the percentage of GDP allocated for the sector is lower than in countries like India, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The number of doctors per thousand of the population is also lower in Bangladesh than in those countries. Of course, it must be acknowledged that just allocation does not guarantee results. And the figures mentioned here are averages. The access of poor and lower-income people to proper healthcare is worse.

Given the multifarious issues staring at the country, the single-minded pursuit of GDP growth is a wrong strategy even from the point of view of growth itself. For example, grouping large numbers of people at low levels of income and with low-paying poor quality jobs implies that the potential of a stronger domestic market cannot be fully realised.

As a result, the economy is unable to diversify its demand base and is having to depend on external demand and remittances to prop up domestic demand. Hence, even from the point of view of a narrow growth-focused goal, the strategy for development needs to be revisited.

And if one talks about growth for the people, the need is even stronger. Policymaking needs to have space for addressing issues like broad-based growth, building resilience, and protecting the people for whom development is meant.

The addiction to GDP growth must end.

Rizwanul Islam is an economist. He is a former Special Adviser, Employment Sector, International Labour Office, Geneva