Found your dream home? Here's what to keep in mind before buying it

Wouldn't it be nice to have a place to call your own? As land prices are going up, it is difficult to think of buying up an empty plot in a decent location to build their dream houses on.

But these days, real estate companies are offering amazing deals on luxury apartments built in lucrative locations. Of course, there are pros and cons to whatever you choose, but you can sort your priorities from the given guidelines and look for the best fit.

Let's take a look at what you need to keep in mind when buying an apartment.

New or old?

There are always options to look for new and old apartments for sale. If you have no budget issues and you dream of buying a new apartment, there are many benefits to that. With fresh apartments in a newly developed building, there's always an option to add the final finishes as per your choice, albeit at some extra cost.

Infographic: TBS

For example: if you are buying a new apartment while it is being built, you can talk to the developer and choose your desired tiles, paint, and fittings, and at times steer the interior design as you see fit. You can even shift the wall partitions as per your desired room size.

But when it comes to buying an older or used apartment, they come with preinstalled finishes and fixtures. At times, it is difficult to change them completely, as there are occupants on floors above and below yours, and they will object to the noise made while cutting tiles or even drilling holes into the wall.

Location, location, location

While buying an apartment with a hefty price tag, one should always consider the location. The surroundings have a big impact on your lifestyle and the upbringing of the younger residents at your home.

The location should also be convenient for commutes, whether that be to your workplace or your children's school. Given the present traffic situation in Dhaka city, cutting commute times is one big luxury nobody can have enough of.

Orientation of the apartment

We have all heard about south facing houses being the best to live in for a climate like ours. And that is true; while buying apartments, you should prioritise the south side of the building. The south side getsample amount of sunlight throughout the day and the macro climatic breeze also blows mostly from that end.

The most undesired situation will be getting a west-facing apartment with a lot of exposure. The western side of a house is mostly warmer and traps all the heat from the afternoon until sunset.

Top floors are also usually warmer as the heat from the sun is directly absorbed by the ceiling. Avoid buying top-floor apartments if there is no landscape or other major modifications in place to manage the heat.

Room size and zoning

One of the most important things to look for is the zoning of the apartment plan. When you enter an apartment, there should be invisible and fine boundaries for privacy. The formal living area and the dining space should have significant visual or sensory barriers from the private bedrooms and family living areas.

Coming to the size of the rooms and spaces, if the apartment is big enough, the rooms should have proper space to fit furniture that you already own or plan to buy for the new place.

Another essential thing to look for is the service spaces. In Bengali households, the kitchens should be big enough to cook and do other chores with proper lighting and ventilation.

The size and layout of the bathrooms is also something you should pay attention to — in this case bigger is better.

Lighting and ventilation

When looking for an apartment in a climate like Dhaka's, a proper lighting and ventilation system should be an important determining factor.

Natural light is very important for any living condition, and it helps to keep the house fresh. You will notice that apartments which do not have an ample amount of natural light feel damp. This is not desired as it affects the health of the residents and also the longevity of the furnishings.

A well-ventilated house is also a must.

In this crowded city where one window leads to another house's window, a well-ventilated house is very hard to find. Every room needs to be cross ventilated to keep the air fresh and the temperature cool. So, when buying an apartment, if the floor is towards the top and there are trees or landscapes around the windows, that will be the best one to choose.

Facilities on the premises

When buying apartments from high-end developers, the rate of square feet is usually high. This is because they provide a lot of facilities within the building. If you ever wished for a swimming pool in the house you'll own, but end up deciding to buy an apartment instead, you can opt for a common swimming pool within the building.

There are also community spaces in these buildings where you can throw small parties. Gyms are a very essential part of staying healthy in a proper lifestyle. Developers are also focusing on providing active spaces within the premises. Even at times, there are dedicated praying areas provided for common use.

Beautiful rooftop gardens are also a part of many apartment complexes that add to the recreational facilities one can ask for within the boundaries of their home.

Aesthetics of the building

When it comes to luxury apartments, all the real estate is now hiring renowned architects for the design. These buildings turn out to be very boutique and provide very unique living experiences. Architects design these buildings not to be just a suitable living habitat, but aesthetically pleasing in visuals.

Living in a good-looking building will give you a feeling of internal satisfaction, the way you feel when you wear a well-tailored suit. Hence, the pricing of these apartments might be way higher than usual, but it comes with both beauty and comfort.

The author is the Principal Architect of Parti.studio and Editor of TBS Habitat.