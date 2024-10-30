Fostering innovation and skills development: Northern University VC outlines future plans

Compared to when the university was first established, how many of the goals from back then have you been able to achieve so far? Where do you want to see your institution in the next 10 years?

Since our establishment in 2002, NUB has made substantial progress toward our founding goals of offering a quality education that meets both national and international standards.

Over the years, we have expanded to include more departments, modernised our curriculum, and established a research-oriented culture. Our aim is to be a leading institution in Bangladesh, recognised for academic and research excellence, social impact, and community engagement.

In the next decade, we envision NUB as a top-ranking private university in Bangladesh, enhancing student access to global opportunities and pioneering solutions to the country's socio-economic challenges.

In what areas do you see the most potential for research growth within the university? Are there any specific fields or projects you want to prioritise?

We see significant potential in areas like sustainable agriculture, environmental science, public health, and data science.

Addressing pressing issues like climate resilience, public health, and green technology aligns well with our goals for meaningful contributions to Bangladesh's future.

We are also committed to innovation in digital transformation, a field where research can yield solutions that drive growth and improve living standards.

Our priorities include fostering multidisciplinary research teams to tackle these issues and providing resources for high-impact projects in these areas.

Many Bangladeshi universities struggle with limited research funding. How do you plan to address this challenge and improve your university's research output?

We are addressing the funding challenge by diversifying our financial resources.

Our strategy includes forming partnerships with the private sector, government agencies, and international organisations, which allows us to expand research funding and provide students and faculty with essential resources.

We also actively pursue grants from both domestic and international research foundations. By fostering a culture of grant application and creating institutional support for faculty researchers, we aim to build a resilient research infrastructure that can thrive despite funding constraints.

What steps are you taking to ensure that students are graduating with the skills required by employers? Do you plan to introduce curriculum reforms?

Preparing our students for the modern workplace is a priority. We regularly consult industry experts to keep our curriculum aligned with market demands, and our syllabi reflect the latest skills and technological developments required in the field.

We incorporate internships, project-based learning, and mentorship programmes to develop hands-on skills.

Additionally, we are considering curriculum reforms that will integrate digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving courses. These are skills we believe are crucial to our student's future success and adaptability in a dynamic job market.

How do you plan to support students with entrepreneurial ambitions, especially in light of the growing startup culture in Bangladesh?

We are committed to cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among our students. NUB provides resources such as an entrepreneurship lab, startup incubators, and mentorship programmes.

We encourage students to participate in startup competitions and innovation workshops to gain exposure and refine their business ideas. We also actively seek partnerships with local investors and industry mentors who can support our students' ambitions and help them transition from ideation to execution.

This ecosystem aims to equip students with the knowledge, network, and skills needed to succeed in Bangladesh's growing startup culture.

How do you plan to improve collaboration between your university and international institutions to promote research, knowledge exchange, and opportunities for students to study or work abroad?

Strengthening international collaboration is a central priority. We are expanding our partnerships with universities worldwide to facilitate exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and dual degree options.

Our goal is to give students and faculty access to global perspectives and enhance cross-cultural competencies.

Additionally, we encourage collaborative research projects with international institutions, which foster knowledge exchange and provide our students with broader learning and career opportunities.

We aim to give students pathways for studying or working abroad while still contributing to their country's growth.

What steps are you taking to make engineering and business faculties more aligned with the demands of Bangladesh's growing economy?

Our engineering and business faculties are consistently updated to align with national economic trends. For engineering, we emphasise programmes related to sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology.

In our business faculty, we integrate training on digital transformation, data analytics, and supply chain management, areas critical to Bangladesh's economic growth.

By actively engaging with industry partners, we ensure our programmes reflect the skills and knowledge needed in today's market. Our aim is to produce graduates who are job-ready and able to meet the country's evolving economic needs.