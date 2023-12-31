Economic challenges have deepened

Supplement

Dr Fahmida Khatun
31 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Economic challenges have deepened

Pressure regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, forex reserves, production, and supply emerged due to wrong policies, ignorance and negligence over a long period. Covid-19 and the Ukraine war have played a role in making the crises visible only

Dr Fahmida Khatun
31 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:09 am
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Illustration: TBS
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Illustration: TBS

The challenges that emerged from the adverse impact of Covid-19 and the shock of the Ukraine war that started during the recovery period of the pandemic have deepened in the last year.

On the one hand, the purchasing power of lower and lower-middle-income people, particularly fixed earners, has decreased due to high inflation for nearly two years. On the other hand, the cost of production has increased due to fuel, energy and power price hikes and import restrictions imposed by the central bank to protect forex reserves.

The fiscal space of the government also shrunk due to revenue shortfall and high costs of operational expenditure and debt servicing. In a word, pressure from domestic and external sources pushed all units of the economy towards challenges.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pressure regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, forex reserves, production, and supply emerged due to wrong policies, ignorance and negligence over a long period. Covid-19 and the Ukraine war have played a role in making the crises visible only.

Apart from these, there are various long-term structural pressures including lower domestic resource mobilisation capacity due to lower tax-GDP ratio, lower savings and investment ratio, inefficiency in the implementation of public spending, particularly the Annual Development Program (ADP), and mismanagement in the financial sector, including the banking sector. These problems are compounding other crises.

The major crisis that the economy is facing now is the high inflation that emerged from the post-Covid-19 period and it remained steady above 9% for over a year and a half. Food inflation crossed 12%.

The high inflation made the lives and livelihoods of low and middle-income people difficult. Their purchasing power has decreased but the salaries or wages did not increase.

We have no good signal from the external sector as earnings from our main export product RMG increased slightly with fluctuations.

Current account deficits have been observed due to lower growth in expatriate remittance. The lower flow of FDIs and the deficit in the current account made a deficit in the financial account also.

Tariffs for gas and electricity have increased frequently in the last year, which made it costly to produce goods for the domestic market and exports.

Looking at the measures by the government to overcome such a crisis, we find that the initiatives from the central bank and other government organisations are too little and too late.

Monetary tools as an immediate measure to control inflation would have required raising interest rates, which we have not done. We put a cap on interest rates for a long period and it was lifted last July to comply with the IMF's terms. 

Other countries have raised interest rates to control inflation to see if there has been any impact on inflation. As long as inflation is not under control, interest rates will continue to rise.

It is not only developed countries that reduce inflation by raising interest rates. A good example of this is our neighbouring country, Sri Lanka.

I do not think these issues will be resolved in the next six months or a year. Inflation has not eased since the interest rate hike in July. Imports are being reduced to increase foreign exchange reserves. 

Import restrictions hamper investment, employment, income, purchasing power and also export. Initiatives like reducing imports have to be implemented with great care.

The exchange rate should be left entirely to the market. Now there are so many rates and the 2.5% incentive on remittances failed to increase remittance but money is being spent from the government treasury.

Remittances will automatically increase based on competition and profitability if left at the market rate.

Such problems will not be solved unless institutional capacity is ensured. A compressive reform package to be announced and implemented to ensure transparency and accountability.

If you don't touch the root of the problem, it will not be able to solve internal problems. Solutions to problems arising from the external sector will remain far beyond reach.

The author is the executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Economy

Bangladesh Economy / Challenges / 2024: What Lies Ahead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

2h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

1h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

19h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

12h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

11h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

13h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

14h | Videos