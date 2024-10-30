Earning, learning and growing: Presidency University introduces student employment initiatives

Photo: Courtesy

A university's success is not just about graduating students but also about preparing them for meaningful careers. However, many university graduates in Bangladesh struggle to find jobs because their skills do not align with industry demands.

This gap between academic learning and workplace expectations has become even more pressing with the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). To address this issue, Presidency University has launched a unique initiative—hiring students as Teaching Assistants (TAs) and Research Assistants (RAs) on a part-time basis.

In the Summer/Fall 2024 session, the university brought on board 55 students from various departments to work closely with faculty members and university offices.

Fabiha Mukarrama, a final-semester student in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), expressed how this experience is shaping her. "Being a TA, I've developed leadership, professionalism, and time management skills under the guidance of my faculty," she shared.

These student workers are engaged in a range of academic and administrative tasks, gaining hands-on experience that builds critical professional skills. "Even without prior experience, I'm eager to dive in, learn, and support both the faculty and my peers," said Md Rafsun Jaman from the School of Business. "This role will sharpen my skills and deepen my subject knowledge."

Unlike most universities in Bangladesh, Presidency University offers flexible working hours to ensure students can balance their job responsibilities with coursework. Maiymuna Jahan Munia, a student from the Department of English, said, "This job has made it easier for me to focus on academics, as the flexible hours help me manage my time better. Financially, it also provides the support I need."

The monthly allowance students receive is another plus, but the benefits go beyond financial support. Working on campus helps students build networks with faculty, co-workers, and peers, enhancing both their social and professional lives.

The tasks assigned to TAs and RAs expose students to real-world challenges. The initiative aligns with employer expectations, as companies increasingly value graduates with practical experience.

Research shows that students in on-campus jobs gain professional skills and improve their academic performance and time management. By creating these opportunities, Presidency University is bridging the gap between education and industry needs. "This is helping me build a steady routine and gives me practical experience that many employers expect," said Maiymuna.

With this program, Presidency University is not just providing jobs—it is creating a foundation for students to develop skills they can carry into the workplace. As Bangladesh's job market grows more competitive, this approach ensures that graduates are prepared to meet future challenges head-on.