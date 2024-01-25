Better education, better living: Can Bangladesh break the trap of 'learning poverty'?

The World Bank has introduced a concept for low-income countries called "Learning Poverty," which primarily assesses whether 10-14 year olds possess basic reading and writing skills after completing primary education and have a foundational knowledge of mathematics.

According to 2021 estimates, 58% of children in Bangladesh, similar to other low-income countries, lack these essential skills. So, we have fallen into a learning poverty trap. This situation poses a risk, as without a solid foundation in basic education and competence, students may struggle to progress in their studies and utilise job-related training effectively.

Consequently, it is imperative to undertake various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education at the foundational level. To address this issue comprehensively, a well-structured plan should be developed and diligently implemented.

Without proper focus on these issues, we are implementing various initiatives in a fragmented manner. For instance, there has been a recent reform in the secondary level curriculum. While the intentions behind these changes are commendable, the implementation process is fraught with various issues. Merely rewriting the curriculum with the expectation that our teachers will teach it is insufficient; we must create the necessary conditions to ensure its effective implementation.

It is claimed that this new curriculum will eliminate the need for guidebooks and private tutors, as teachers will cover all the required material. However, the question arises: How will they teach? Such a transformation cannot happen abruptly.

They talk about providing training, but we have observed that the training duration is only 5-6 days, and the quality of the training is also questionable. The biggest issue lies in the quality of teachers. We need a comprehensive plan outlining our goals for the next 5 or 10 years. There should be an increase in investment, governance improvements, and enhanced accountability.

Investment in education remains notably low in our country, lagging behind other developing or low-income nations. According to a recent estimate, the average government investment per student in South Asian countries is $400, while in Bangladesh, it is approximately $200. The education budget in Bangladesh has remained below 2% of the GDP for the past decade. Despite claims of prioritising education, the investment does not reflect this commitment. Achieving a quality, equitable basic education is not possible with the current level of investment, emphasising the need for increased financial support.

The quality of basic education needs to be enhanced to produce productive and efficient workers equipped with essential skills. Proficiency in basic language skills, mathematics, reasoning, and critical thinking is crucial for acquiring the necessary skills for any job. If we can instill these skills during primary and secondary education, it would make a significant contribution to producing skilled workers.

Additionally, there is a need for different institutions focusing on job-specific skills such as polytechnics and vocational institutions, with increased coordination with the industry. Existing institutions should strive to enhance their quality.

To develop mid-level or higher-level skills, as well as a middle-class workforce for public-private offices, efforts should be directed towards college education. However, the quality of colleges under the National University is currently deemed unacceptable. Without improving this quality, obtaining better workers will be challenging. Reports suggest that even after completing BA and MA degrees, students struggle to find employment and end up working in menial positions, highlighting the urgent need for improved education quality.

Our investments, teacher quality, facilities, libraries, and laboratories are not of the desired quality. The curriculum should also be scrutinised for its relevance to jobs and skills, requiring continuous adjustments to align with market needs. The current approach is top-down, lacking adaptability to the local market. Each organisation should have some autonomy to devise schemes after market assessments, alongside top-down guidance and quality assessment procedures. Sufficient flexibility is essential to tailor education for local markets.

This is a significant responsibility for colleges under the National University and technical education institutions, and industries should also play a role. While some efforts are underway, greater attention should be given to training new workers at entry levels and collaborating with educational institutions.

Not everyone should pursue higher education, as it is also limited in all countries worldwide. Instead, school education should be free, compulsory, and of high quality, but we have not been able to ensure this. Planning for it is a significant challenge. To achieve SDG-4 by 2030, secondary education must be free, qualitative, equitable, and inclusive. Despite government promises, there is a lack of concrete plans, creating a contradiction. If basic education is not addressed, suitable students for higher education will not be produced.

If higher education is approached selectively, the political goal of establishing equality will not be achieved. Mechanisms should be put in place to ensure that higher education is accessible to all levels of society. This is why public education should be kept at a low cost. Since private education is unaffordable for all but the upper or upper-middle class, student financing can be implemented. If the government provides subsidised loans to low-income groups, they can repay after securing jobs.

The new education minister stated his intention to incorporate all skills essential for employment into the curriculum, reflecting his positive intentions for improving quality. He also emphasised the need to develop skills to foster productivity and reduce unemployment, aligning with a commendable goal. To achieve this, children must acquire fundamental skills, necessitating a long-term plan and the decentralisation of management. The existing system is overly centralised and top-down, with all decisions emanating from Dhaka.

We need to transition towards effective decentralised management to ensure the proper functioning of every school, with the involvement of guardians and civil society. It is crucial to identify the NGOs that contribute positively and collaborate with them in partnership. Currently, there exists a psychological barrier between our politicians and bureaucrats, as they prefer to handle everything themselves and are reluctant to engage civil society. To achieve the education minister's goals, bold decisions need to be made.

In addition to good intentions, courage is necessary. Decisions regarding the education sector must be shielded from political manipulation. Many decisions are influenced by short-term political interests or loyalty, diverting them from the path of genuine reform. If politics is truly aimed at benefiting the people, there must be political will to reform the education sector. Unfortunately, instead of proper political support, we observe decision-making being driven in the wrong direction by short-term, narrow political interests.

For example, irregularities in the recruitment of university-level teachers or the appointment of unqualified teachers have unfortunately become a tradition. Particularly during the period of military rule, attempts to control teacher and student politics were initiated. Regrettably, this trend has persisted even during the post-90s democratic governments. Just as BNP-Jamaat appointed teachers based on political loyalty, the Awami League government follows a similar practice.

The political leadership must acknowledge that teacher recruitment is a problematic issue. They are well aware of how to hire qualified teachers, create a conducive research environment, or recognise those who excel in their work. If they possess the will, they can address these challenges. If they acknowledge the problem and seek a solution, there is a way forward.

The corruption allegations against Vice-Chancellors (VCs) are very shameful. I hope our Ministry of Education will find a remedy for this. Students cannot freely express their opinions in universities, as one group often resorts to physical violence against another. These practices could be halted if the authorities are willing. Therefore, university administrations should be organised in a manner where political loyalty is not considered paramount. We need to shield our education system from such influences; otherwise, the development of education will not be possible.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed is Professor Emeritus at BRAC University and Senior Adviser of the BRAC University Institute of Educational Development. The write-up is based on a conversation with TBS.