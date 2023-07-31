Banks lean in on loans to SME sector

Supplement

Tonmoy Modak
31 July, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Banks lean in on loans to SME sector

Low NPL ratio of SMEs is encouraging more banks to raise SME loan portfolio

Tonmoy Modak
31 July, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:48 am
Banks lean in on loans to SME sector

Due to various steps taken by the central bank to provide loans at interest rates lower than the prevailing market rates, besides various other efforts of the banks, the disbursement of loans to the Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector is on the rise. 

Large loans to the industrial sector, by definition, have fewer beneficiaries. Besides, when large loans become non-performing loans (NPL), the entire banking sector takes a hit. There are many precedents of even good banks getting in trouble because of just a few bad loans. Due to the culture of disbursement of large loans, the NPLs of Bangladeshi banks have increased significantly.

On the other hand, SME loan sizes are much smaller than industrial ones. As the loan amount is divided into small portions, the risk of the bank is reduced a lot. Even if one or a few loans become NPL, the health of the bank is not affected much. 

Besides, the NPL ratio is low in the SME sector. Banks are now leaning towards SME loans due to these reasons. There are banks that have doubled the amount of SME loans in total loans in the past year.

According to central bank data, SME loan outstanding in the banking sector has increased by about Tk15,000 crore in the last one year. Outstanding loans in the sector stood at Tk2.44 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter this year. It was Tk2.29 lakh crore in the same period last year. That is, the loan growth in this sector has been 6.51% in one year.

The central bank is also taking various steps to increase SME loans. Bangladesh Bank asked banks and non-bank financial institutions to raise their loan disbursement ratio for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) to 25% of their outstanding loans by 2024. 

Bangladesh Bank has a Tk3,000 crore scheme titled "Small Enterprise Refinance Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs'' to achieve at least 15% of the net credit and advance status of the CMSME sector to women entrepreneurs by 2024. Under this scheme women entrepreneurs get loans at a maximum of 5% interest/profit. 

At present, almost all commercial banks are focusing on the SME sector. Several private banks in particular have been successful in disbursing loans in this sector. One of them is private sector-owned BRAC Bank. More than 50% of their entire loan portfolio is invested in the SME sector. About 30-32% of the remaining loans are in the corporate commercial sector and 17-18% in the retail sector. 

Selim RF Hussain, chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and managing director and CEO of Brac Bank said, "we believe that investment in the SME sector is sustainable and makes the biggest contribution to our country's economy or society. We have disbursed loans worth over Tk14,500 crore to around 166,227 SME customers in 2022." 

Discussing the future prospects of the country's SME sector, he also said that after the Second World War, countries like Germany and Japan showed how an economy could be made stronger through the SME sector, even after the devastation of a war. 

It is said that the SME sector contributes 25% of our country's GDP. This is old data. At present, this rate is higher. Employment is also high in the SME sector. That is, the development that is happening in the country is spreading to the marginal areas through the SME sector. If a developing country like Bangladesh has to accelerate the pace of development, it has to be done through the SME sector.

In addition to private banks, state-owned banks also aim to increase lending to the SME sector. Among them, Sonali and Agrani Bank are performing well in such loan disbursements.

Md Afzal Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the state-owned Sonali Bank told TBS that they set different annual targets for SME loans. 

"We have oversight to achieve this. We are moving towards the goal very fast. Eight percent of our loan portfolio in 2021 was in the SME sector. Now it is more than 14.5%. If a good entrepreneur in the SME sector comes to us for a loan, no matter how small, we finance them. We are giving loans up to Tk10 lakhs without collateral, and Tk75 crores with collateral in these sectors. We have seen that if supervision is good in SME loans, NPLs are very low." 

Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director (MD) and CEO of Agrani Bank said among the state-owned banks, Agrani Bank has the highest outstanding SME loans. 

"We are trying to expand SME lending in urban as well as rural areas of the country. All our zonal and local branches have been instructed to give priority to disbursement of SME loans. Besides, supervision and governance has been enhanced in disbursement of loans, so that the loans given in this sector are properly recovered." 

In praise of the small / SME / Bangladesh / enterprise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

2h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

20h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

55m | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

2h | TBS Stories
Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

18h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

18h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon