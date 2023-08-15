Bangabandhu: A strong advocate of human rights

After encountering Bangabandhu at the 1973 Non-Aligned Movement Conference in Algeria, former Cuban President, Fidel Castro, admired him, stating, "I have not seen the Himalayas, but I have seen Sheikh Mujib. This man is equal to the Himalayas in personality and courage."

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, fondly hailed as 'the father of the nation', was a towering figure who encapsulated the rich tapestry of Bengali culture spanning millennia. Like the vast expanse of the Bay of Bengal, Bangabandhu displayed steadfast resolve in his quest to realise his vision of a Bangladesh founded upon the pillars of secularism, democracy, and tolerance.

Throughout the majority of his life, Bangabandhu was deeply involved in politics, yet he never sought formal authority. His relentless struggle spanned decades, encompassing battles against colonial powers and undemocratic regimes.

The British colonial rule saw his resistance for nearly seven years, followed by a tireless 24-year fight against the injustices perpetuated by the Pakistani government.

As he assumed leadership during Bangladesh's tumultuous birth, his transformative 3.5-year tenure showcased a visionary leader whose impact resonated not only within the Bengalis but rippled across every individual within the nation.

Post-independence, his vision encompassed a prejudice-free 'Sonar Bangla' where his words, "There shall be no discrimination between people and people in Bangladesh," reverberated in a speech on March 26, 1972.

To bridge the chasm between the highest earners and the most marginalised, Bangabandhu championed the equitable distribution of wealth, striving to rectify long standing disparities.

His dedication to human rights and peace endured since the nation's inception and persisted resolutely thereafter. Echoes of his commitment to human liberation, self-determination, fairness, and equality resonated across historical junctures, including the tumultuous Pakistan era.

This steadfast devotion, alongside the constitutional safeguards instituted in 1972, ensured the continual vitality of these principles. Bangladesh's endorsement of international instruments such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the United Nations (UN) Charter attested to the nation's commitment to global peace and the preservation of human rights.

In the wake of Bangladesh's 1971 proclamation of independence, Bangabandhu led the charge in establishing a Constitution Drafting Committee. This committee, instrumental in crafting the nation's foundational document, enshrined Bangladesh's dedication to democratic governance, human rights, and social justice.

Alongside tackling issues of poverty, education, and healthcare, Bangabandhu spearheaded revolutionary transformations. The visionary Six-Point Program laid the groundwork for comprehensive land reforms, strategic industrial nationalisation, and judicious resource allocation.

Simultaneously, he undertook the monumental task of relocating millions of refugees and rehabilitating war-torn victims. Revamping the armed forces, police, and BDR (now the BGB), enhancing communication networks, and facilitating free primary education.

Moreover, Bangabandhu emphasised enhancing living standards through strategic investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure. His sagacity, valour, and unflinching allegiance to democratic values and principles like social justice and equality continue to galvanise successive generations of Bangladeshis.

Today, Bangladesh stands as a living tribute to Bangabandhu's enduring legacy, steadfastly progressing while safeguarding the rights and dignity of its populace.

Just 10 months after independence, Bangabandhu presented us with a constitution that, with its 30 provisions, wholeheartedly embraced the Universal Human Rights principles articulated by the United Nations in 1948.

On November 4, 1972, Bangladesh adopted its Constitution, which reflected a dual commitment to these rights: enshrined as Fundamental Principles of State Policy (FPSP) in Part II, Articles 8-25, and as judicially enforceable fundamental rights in Part III, Articles 26-47.

Among these, 18 crucial rights embody all civil and political liberties, solidifying their place within our Constitution.

Again, the preamble pledges, "our entire contribution towards world peace and cooperation in conformity with the progressive aspirations of humanity;" reiterating the guarantee made in the Proclamation towards international responsibilities and obligations. Article 25 reflects this commitment to international duty by promising "respect for international law and ideals enunciated in the United Nations Charter."

Post-independence, Bangabandhu's initial focus was on reconstructing the nation ravaged by war. Soon, he confronted a pressing issue – the plight of children born as a result of mass rape by Pakistani forces and their supporters. These war infants were dubbed "unwanted" and "enemy children" by local newspapers in 1972.

In contrast, Bangabandhu championed them, coining the term 'manobshontan' (humanity's progeny). One of his most pivotal achievements post-Liberation War was the passage of the Bangladesh Abandoned Children (Special Provisions) Order in 1972.

Regrettably, this monumental effort remains largely unknown to a significant portion of the population, despite its transformative impact on the country's development.

Bangabandhu's stance on democracy and human rights led to his imprisonment for a total of 4,675 days. He could have easily enjoyed a privileged position and luxurious lifestyle by accepting enticing offers from Pakistani leadership. However, his vision of a prejudice-free society and his willingness to sacrifice for others–which seems very distant in modern times– set him apart.

On 11 January 1971, Bangabandhu said, "To the land and to the soil of the country, I am in politics because I love it." This commitment saw him spend nearly 13 years in prison, tirelessly advocating for the rights of the marginalised while constantly risking his own safety. He embraced the cause of human rights with unwavering confidence and indomitable bravery, ultimately sacrificing his life out of pure altruism.

Bangabandhu embodied a big-hearted persona, acutely attuned to the emotions of his people. His traits of moral strength, integrity, compassion, and love for his fellow citizens shone brightly.

His leadership, marked by imagination and compassion, enabled him to achieve remarkable feats within a short span, even amidst daunting challenges. He played a pivotal role in every facet of nation-building, from revitalising war-ravaged infrastructure to reestablishing schools and hospitals.

Just as Bangladesh was on the cusp of rejuvenation and economic emancipation, this exceptional leader was tragically taken from us by a bullet. Although his life was cut short, his legacy will forever be honoured with profound respect. As National Professor Abdur Razzaq said, "Regardless of how broadly one can define patriotism, it is clear that Bangabandhu loved his own country just as much as he loved the nation of Bangladesh".