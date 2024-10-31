Advanced raw materials, skilled people and cutting-edge technology: The key to quality food production

Food is a fundamental human need. Just as we require food to survive, we also need nutritious and safe options for a sustainable life and good health. This means the food we consume must be of high quality.

Processed foods play a significant role in fulfilling our dietary needs. With busy daily lives, many people find it challenging to prepare meals at home, leading to a growing demand for processed foods — not just in Bangladesh, but globally. This trend is expected to continue in the future.

To produce quality processed foods, it is crucial to focus on health, nutrition, safety and overall quality. Using safe production technology and high-quality raw materials is essential.

Ensuring quality in food production is only the beginning; effective measures must be implemented at all stages of marketing to maintain quality until the product reaches the consumer.

Pran Group stands out as a leading food producer in Bangladesh, exporting products to 145 countries worldwide. Our journey began in 1993 with a factory in Narsingdi dedicated to processing agricultural products.

We started by producing fruit juices and vegetables and have since expanded our offerings to include drinks, sauces, jellies, snacks, chips, spices, chocolates, bakery items, frozen foods and dairy products. Pran has played a significant role in shaping the agricultural processing industry in Bangladesh.

To ensure the safety and quality of our products, we emphasise four key factors: skilled human resources, efficient production processes, advanced technology, and high-quality raw materials. By prioritising these elements, we can guarantee that our food remains safe and of the highest quality for our consumers.

Raw materials matter

The quality of raw materials is vital for producing top-notch products. That's why Pran sources raw materials directly from contracted farmers, ensuring we obtain the best quality. Currently, we work with over 100,000 contracted farmers to regularly collect essential ingredients like mangoes, tomatoes, peanuts, rice, lentils, pineapples, guavas, turmeric, and chilli — all under our supervision.

During this collection process, we follow strict safety guidelines to maintain food quality until it reaches our factory.

As the demand for processed foods rises, so does our responsibility to ensure the highest quality and safety for every product.

Once the raw materials arrive, we process them according to established standards. Our team includes microbiologists, food technologists and other skilled personnel who adhere to guidelines set by regulatory bodies like BSTI and the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority.

We implement good manufacturing practices (GMP) at every stage of food processing, using recognized management tools such as ISO, BRC, and HACCP to deliver the highest quality products to our customers worldwide.

Technology's role

Advanced technology is also crucial in producing safe and high-quality products. We use state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to enhance our production process.

By combining advanced raw materials, skilled labour, and recognised procedures with cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our consumers receive top-quality products. Various quality control tests are conducted throughout production, both online and offline to guarantee food safety.

After food preparation, we conduct shelf-life tests and other scientific examinations to ensure traceability by batch number and production date. Once ready, we market our products through established channels.

Retail challenges

Ensuring product safety and quality during the retail phase can be quite challenging. At Pran-RFL, we prioritise educating stakeholders about how to maintain these standards effectively. We provide clear guidelines on proper storage practices, stressing the importance of keeping products at specific temperatures.

Unfortunately, poor storage can compromise even the highest quality items, a common issue in both retail and wholesale environments. That's why we are committed to raising awareness about the importance of correct storage.

Even when products are handled properly at the retail level, there is still a risk of them becoming unsafe before they reach consumers. For instance, frozen products that aren't stored at the right temperature can lose their quality and become unsuitable for use. We see this as an opportunity to enhance awareness and address these concerns.

Given that we produce food products, we embrace a farm-to-fork approach, striving to ensure food safety at every stage of production. However, our influence has limits, particularly when it comes to what happens in consumers' homes.

That's why we focus on educating consumers about how to maintain product safety until they are ready to use them. It's essential for everyone involved — both consumers and retailers — to understand how to uphold product quality effectively.

The production of safe and high-quality processed food is crucial. For the past 31 years, we have dedicated ourselves wholeheartedly to this mission.

Kamruzzaman Kamal is the marketing director of Pran-RFL Group.