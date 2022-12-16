5 best films based on liberation war

Joyjatra (2004)

The liberation war movie directed by Tauquir Ahmed featured an array of notable actors including Mahfuz Ahmed, Bipasha Hayat and Azizul Hakim.

The film show the miseries of the people who were travelling by boat to escape the heinous genocide thrown at them by the Pakistani army. It also depicts the stories of the heroic operations of the freedom fighters.

Ora Egaro Jon (1972)

'Ora Egaro Jon' was the first movie made on the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Directed by Chashi Nazrul Islam, the movie stars Shabana, Razzak, Rawshon Zamil, ATM Shamsuzzaman, among others.

The movie beautifully showcases the struggles and sacrifices of the martyrs as they embrace in a mission to liberate the country from the hands of the heinous Pakistani soldiers. The movie also portrayed the contributions of women during the liberation war.

Shyamol Chhaya (2004)

Written and directed by popular author Humayun Ahmed, the acclaimed movie is about a group of people as they embark on a tumultuous boat journey during the war.

The film showcases a brilliant star cast including Humayun Faridi, Tania Ahmed, Meher Afroz Shaon and Riaz.

Aguner Poroshmoni (1994)

Aguner Poroshmoni was the first movie to be directed by eminent author Humayun Ahmed. The film won National Film Award in eight categories including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Plot.

The film revolves around a middle-class family and how they struggle to live amidst the atrocity of genocide and war imposed by the Pakistani soldiers.

The movie showcases a brilliant ensemble of actors including Asaduzzaman Noor, Bipasha Hayat and Dilara Zaman in prominent roles.

Hangor Nodi Grenade (1997)

Directed by Chashi Nazrul Islam, the movie 'Hangor Nodi Grenade' won Bangladesh National Film Award in three categories.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Selina Hossain.

The story is centred around a teenage girl named 'Buri', who was married off at an early age and how she copes with her young child during the war. It remains one of the most iconic movies in the country's history.