Zimbabwe break record for highest total in T20Is, post 344/4 in stunning rampage

Zimbabwe shattered the record for the highest total in men's T20I cricket, amassing a staggering 344/4 in their 20 overs against Gambia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B. This eclipsed the previous record held by Nepal, who scored 314/3 against Mongolia at the Asian Games in 2023.

Leading Zimbabwe's charge was Sikandar Raza, who blazed his way to an unbeaten 133* off just 43 balls. Raza's knock was laced with brutal power-hitting, as he took apart Gambia's bowling attack with 12 sixes and nine boundaries. The Zimbabwean captain also shattered the record for the fastest century by a batter from a Test-playing nation (joint-second fastest overall); he reached the three-figure mark in just 33 balls.

South Africa's David Miller earlier held the record; he had scored a century in 35 deliveries during a match against Bangladesh in 2017.

Earlier, Tadiwanashe Marumani had set the tone with a fiery 62 from only 19 balls, providing the early acceleration at the top order.

Gambia's bowlers were taken to the cleaners, with Andre Jarju's 2/53 being the best return in a painful outing.

Here's the list fo the highest men's T20I totals in the history of the game:

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia, 2024

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia, 2023

India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh, 2024

Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles, 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland, 2019

Earlier in the innings, Marumani kickstarted the proceedings with a blistering 62 off 19 balls, while Brian Bennett also scored a half-century.

Clive Madande (53* off 17) and Ryan Burl (25 off 11) kept the momentum strong towards the fag end of the innings, while Raza also remained unbeaten.

Zimbabwe have won all of their three matches in the African Sub-Regional qualifier for the T20 World Cup, and will be hoping to keep their winning streak intact to ensure a place in the 2026 tournament, which takes place in India.