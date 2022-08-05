Zimbabwe bowl first in 1st ODI in Harare

Zimbabwe have won the toss and chose to field first in the first ODI of the three-match series in Harare. Zimbabwe are in good form, having won the T20I series. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been one of the top sides in the ODI Super League.

Senior players in the form of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah will feature for Bangladesh. Bangladesh are going with three pacers and a spinner.

Zimbabwe are led by Regis Chakabva.

Zimbabwe XI: Regis Chakabva, Innocent Kaia, Wesely Madhevere, Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahamadullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.