Zakir Hasan playing in Sylhet despite being in Bangladesh's Test squad

Despite being named in the squad for Bangladesh's upcoming second Test against South Africa, Zakir Hasan is currently playing in Sylhet in a National League match.

As the Bangladesh team, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, prepares to head to Chattogram this afternoon for the crucial Test, questions arise regarding Zakir's participation. Sylhet, with Zakir as captain, opted to field after winning the toss. This match concludes on 29 October, coinciding with the start of the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh faced a heavy defeat in the first Test against South Africa due to batting failures. To level the series, the team will need a strong performance in the second Test.

The Bangladesh squad includes Zakir Hasan, yet the left-handed opener is playing in Sylhet's National League match. Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu explained to The Business Standard the rationale behind this decision, stating that Zakir would be called if needed by the team.

However, considering his low chances of playing in the Test, he was permitted to play in the National League to stay match-fit. Zakir, who was not included in the Mirpur Test squad, would have faced a prolonged period without match practice had he not played in the National League. This decision also takes into account the upcoming West Indies tour, where Bangladesh will play a Test series. After the National League match, Zakir will join the Bangladesh team in Chattogram.

Gazi Ashraf Hossain stated, "Usually, we have preliminary discussions with the coach and captain about potential openers. In our discussions regarding the likely XI for the Chattogram Test, it seemed very unlikely that Zakir would play as an opener. He was on the bench during the Dhaka Test, and we have the West Indies series ahead. Therefore, it's beneficial for him to play in the National League."

If the team requires his presence or in case of any injuries, Zakir will be flown to Chattogram. Gazi Ashraf mentioned that many countries keep their players active in this manner. "Many countries do this. Additionally, if someone gets injured or we need him, we can bring him over. This is also included in the playing conditions of the National League. Normally, he will join the team after the National League match ends," he added.