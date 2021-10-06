'You'll get opportunity to bid farewell to me'

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's future with the franchise remains unclear. Dhoni, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020, has been struggling with the bat for the past two years, and at his age, there is a chance that he may be retiring from IPL as well as CSK player by the next season.

CSK have done better in IPL this season as compared to last, having already reached the playoffs as one of the two teams. But there are still doubts if Dhoni as captain continues to play for CSK next season if he is unable to chip in with the bat.

Addressing his future, Dhoni announced the possible venue of his last match as a CSK player.

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni said while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of 'India Cements' held virtually.

"We are a process-driven team, we believe in the process and we know that if we follow the process if we execute the plans well, if we do the small things right, we will get the desired result, we know the result is a byproduct and that also keeps us calm," he added.

"We live in the moment and enjoy each other's company. We know that if we play to our potential, we can beat the opposition. If the opposition has to beat us, they have to play better cricket."

In a reply to a question about whether he would be interested in a career in Bollywood after retirement from cricket, Dhoni said that it is not his cup of tea,

"You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. "I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that," he signed off.