Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on reporter threat case

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 04:04 pm

Related News

Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on reporter threat case

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha tweeted on Saturday, the evening he was dropped from the Indian Test squad, with screenshots of messages sent by a journalist who forced him for an interview before threatening him.

Hindustan Times
22 February, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 04:04 pm
Wriddhiman Saha breaks silence on reporter threat case

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Monday admitted that he would not reveal the identity of the journalist, who threatened him for an interview, to the BCCI when communicated over the tweet he shared on the messages.

"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha tweeted on Saturday, the evening he was dropped from the Indian Test squad, with screenshots of messages sent by a journalist who forced him for an interview before threatening him.

Earlier on Monday, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told PTI that the board will ask Wriddhiman to reveal the identity of the reporter and the context in which those messages were sent.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," Dhumal said.

However, Wriddhiman doesn't wish to name the journalist if and when asked by the BCCI, explaining that his purpose was to expose the act on social media and not harm anyone's career.

"I haven't received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody's career, to pull a person down. That's why I didn't reveal the name in my tweet. That's not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there's someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player's wish," he told The Indian Express.

He added: "It wasn't fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn't want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again."

Wriddhiman received support over the matter from former cricketers including ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag. He also revealed that former cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who is presently the Indian Cricketers Association's (ICA) representative on the IPL Governing Council, had called him.

"Ojha called me and said, 'I won't ask you about anything which is personal. If you feel that you want to go further on this or pursue the matter legally, the BCCI would support you'. I told him that at the moment I wasn't willing and gave him the reasons. He responded to it saying, it was completely my decision," he said.

Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

5h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business