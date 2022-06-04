'Won the World Cup?': Neymar trolls Argentina after Finalissima win

As we move closer to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar later this year, the animosity between football's greatest rivals - Brazil and Argentina - is hitting its peak.

The latest episode, which involves Brazilian superstar Neymar, comes after Argentina's 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima encounter at the Wembley.

On a night, which saw the Copa America and Euro Cup winners pitted against each other, football legend Messi produced a masterclass on the pitch.

Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scored a goal each as the South American giants extended their unbeaten run to 32 matches.

The win also saw Argentina win a second trophy in less than a year, and the feat called for some noisy celebrations inside the Argentine dressing room.

Players celebrated the win by chanting a song, which became a hit after the Copa América victory.

The song, which aims at Brazil for losing the World Cup finals against Uruguay in 1950 and how Messi rules over all, didn't go well with Neymar, who was quick to respond.

Neymar responded to the Instagram post above with "Ganharam a copa do mundo?", which translates to "Won the World Cup?"

Meanwhile, Neymar as usual continued his impressive show on the pitch and converted two penalties in Brazil's 5-1 win over South Korea.