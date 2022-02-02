Women's team leaves for NZ tomorrow ahead of the ICC Women's WC

The Bangladesh Women's cricket team will leave for New Zealand on Thursday to take part in the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the big event on 28 January. This will be Bangladesh's first appearance in the 50-over World Cup.

The BCB, through a recent media release, informed that wicketkeeper-batter Nuzhat Tasnia will be with the team as a travelling reserve. Shanjida Akter Maghla is the other reserve player travelling with the team.

Bangladesh will start their World Cup campaign on 5 March which means they will arrive in New Zealand a month earlier. Nigar Sultana Joty, skipper of the team, said that the time will help them overcome the challenges in New Zealand.

"I have spoken to the players of the men's team about the wicket, weather and challenges. I think the time we are getting before the start of the tournament will help us overcome the challenges. We will play two official warm-up matches. So overall I think the preparation will be great," Joty said.

"The side pitches on which we practised in Malaysia [during the Commonwealth Games qualifiers] were pretty pacy and bouncy. Wind is a factor in New Zealand and it was a factor in Malaysia as well. We made sure whatever we did there helped us prepare for the conditions in New Zealand. The result did not go in our favour but as a professional team, we will look to adjust with the conditions quickly," she added.

The captain of the team mentioned that they will take one match at a time and not look too far ahead. "Look, we are going to play the World Cup for the first time. We can't say that we will play the semifinal or final. We will take one match at a time," she stated.

Experienced pacer Jahanara Alam was dropped from the side that played in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Malaysia. The team management said the

disciplinary issues led to her being axed from the team although Jahanara protested it. The BCB later sorted out the matter and she was added to the squad for the World Cup.

"Jahanara apu is an experienced and one of the finest fast bowlers of Bangladesh. She is someone whom we can rely on. I am very happy to have her back," said Joty.

Squad:

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni,Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Suraiya Azmim, Mst Shanjida Akther

Maghla (travelling reserve), Nuzhat Tasnia (traveling reserve).