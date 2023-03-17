'Winning is always our aim whoever we play': Hathurusingha not taking Ireland lightly

Sports

17 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

'Winning is always our aim whoever we play': Hathurusingha not taking Ireland lightly

Despite having an upper hand over the tourists, Hathurusingha refused to take Ireland lightly.

17 March, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:43 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh will be looking forward to playing their best cricket and keeping a winning momentum going as they take on visiting Ireland in the three-match ODI series opener on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 2 pm.

"We respect Ireland just like England but we don't fear any team. We are not going to treat Ireland any less than how we prepared for England. When we play our best cricket, we are good enough to beat most teams. It is our mantra," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said, summing up their approach toward the series.

Bangladesh are high on confidence following their landmark T20 whitewash of world champions England and they would start the Ireland series as hot favourites. 

Ireland are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since 2008 for a bilateral series. 

Of the 10 ODI matches between the two sides, Bangladesh won seven and lost two while the other match ended in a no result.

Ireland won the maiden encounter between the two sides in the 2007 ODI World Cup in Bridgetown, West Indies and the last time they beat Bangladesh was in 2010 at Belfast. 

However, in the last decade, it has been a one-sided affair with Bangladesh dominating proceedings.

This will be the two sides' first match in this decade as the two sides last met in 2019 in Dublin.

It was a match of the tri-nation tournament before the 2019 World Cup where West Indies were the third team.

Bangladesh won that match against Ireland, comfortably by six wickets. 

The final was between Bangladesh and West Indies and the Tigers won there as well. 

It was the first multi-nation series they won after getting Test status.

Apart from the two ODI series defeats at the hands of England in 2016 and most recently in the last month, Bangladesh have won the rest of their ODI bilateral series at home since 2015.

Despite having an upper hand over the tourists, Hathurusingha refused to take Ireland lightly.

"Winning is always our aim whoever we play. No team is easy in international cricket. They beat England during the World Cup. On their day, any team can beat anyone," he said. 

The coach however hinted that there be will some changes in starting XI in the first ODI against Ireland as the team wants to expand its pool of players, eyeing the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

"We are trying to expand our pool of players regardless of who we play. (But) we will try to win," he said.

Cricket

Chandika Hathurusingha / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

10h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

12h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

1h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar