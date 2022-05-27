Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards

Sports

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women - Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic".

Reuters
27 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 03:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women - Ash Barty, last year's champion, was refereed to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic".

In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women's matches but the events continue to be referred to as "gentlemen's singles" and "ladies' singles".

The change will also put an end to married women being identified by both the initials and surnames of their husbands.

The grasscourt major, which has been stripped of ranking points by the ATP and WTA over its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, gets underway on June 27.

Others

wimbledon / ATP / WTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

4h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

4h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

6h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

Fear of food crisis sets across the globe

30m | Videos
Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

Is Mushfiq refraining from self-destructive shots?

40m | Videos
Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

5h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide