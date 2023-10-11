Williamson, Southee set to return against Bangladesh

Sports

Reuters
11 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 02:34 pm

Related News

Williamson, Southee set to return against Bangladesh

Williamson missed wins over defending champions England and the Netherlands to work on his fielding and running between the wickets and Stead said he was pleased with the 33-year-old's progress ahead of Friday's game.

Reuters
11 October, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 02:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

New Zealand's regular skipper Kane Williamson could feature in the World Cup game against Bangladesh in Chennai having built up match fitness following his knee injury, head coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

Williamson missed wins over defending champions England and the Netherlands to work on his fielding and running between the wickets and Stead said he was pleased with the 33-year-old's progress ahead of Friday's game.

"He's had a great last five or six days, really ramped up the fielding aspect of things," Stead told reporters.

"That's the key for Kane at the moment. It's not about his injury so much now, it's his ability to run between the wickets and to field and to consistently do that over a 50-over game.

"We've got two more trainings still to get through but at this stage, all things are looking good for Kane to return in this game. We still say that with an air of caution but we're really pleased with the way he has been coming on."

Rachin Ravindra has impressed batting at number three in the absence of Williamson with an unbeaten 123 against England and 51 against the Dutch.

"If Kane is available, he'll play," Stead said. "There's no doubt about that. He's one of the best players in the world. The discussions we're having at the moment is how does that still fit?

"For example, we played Jimmy Neesham in the first game but not the second. That was around the conditions we thought best suited the team at the time.

"That's the ongoing discussion we have around every single game and also looking at the opposition and who we feel gives us the right balance in each situation."

Stead said paceman Tim Southee was also in contention after recovering from a fractured thumb.

"Tim will be available for selection, he's been tracking well," Stead said.

"Looks like the thumb has set very well. He's been bowling at full intensity for the last couple of training sessions."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Kane Williamson / Tim Southee / New Zealand Cricket Team / BD vs NZ / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

7h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

37m | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

4h | TBS World
How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

1d | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

1d | TBS Health