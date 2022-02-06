'Wicketkeeper hitting winning six in WC final': Fans draw parallels between Dhoni, Bana's sixes as India win u19 title

Dinesh Bana's six of James Sales in the 48th over of the innings handed India a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, as the side defeated England by 4 wickets. Bana smashed the full-toss delivery over long-on as India chased down the 190-run target in a closely-fought game in Antigua.

Following the win, fans on Twitter noticed certain similarities between the India U-19 side's win and the senior team's World Cup victory over ten years ago, when MS Dhoni's men toppled Sri Lanka in the final to lift the 2011 title.

MS Dhoni, the captain and wicketkeeper-batter in the team then, had struck a six off Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on to secure a second World Cup title for India. Incidentally, Bana, who hit the winning six on Sunday, is also a wicketkeeper-batter.

Indian wicketkeeper finishing a world cup final with a six:



Then - MS Dhoni (ODI WC 2011)

Now - Dinesh Bana (U19 WC 2022)

U19 World Cup #U19WorldCup #IndiaU19 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/xssSA2DQ9y— aryan saharan (@AryanSaharan10) February 5, 2022

In 2011 MS Dhoni Finish with a SIX and now 2022 Dinesh Bana finish with a SIX and Won ICC U-19 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/836hVW1L19— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 5, 2022

Dinesh Bana was not even born when MS Dhoni made his debut for India, he grew up idolizing him, today he imitated his world cup winning shot to win U19 world cup 2022 for India.



What a story.#IndiaU19 #INDvENG



pic.twitter.com/o98s39dWhm— Roshan Rai  (@ItsRoshanRai) February 5, 2022

Dinesh Banaaa, take a bow.



An Indian wicketkeeper hitting the winning six in a World Cup final.

Yesss — Satrajeet Sen (@Sen_Satrajeet) February 5, 2022

After seeing India win the 2022 U-19 World Cup, India coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar hailed Yash Dhull's leadership, saying the youngster has a good head on his shoulders.

"It's too exciting for my good, but happy with the result. I think we learned a lot from this. We were looking to bat as well. There was a little bit of moisture," said Kanitkar after the final.

"Dhull led them very well. He has a very good head on his shoulders. I think it's a fabulous competition, getting this stage to perform at this young age, for all teams. It's a great opportunity to showcase talent and for the academies around the world," he added.

Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for Covid-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U-19 World Cup.

Earlier, India had won the U-19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.