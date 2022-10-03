Why did Ronaldo remain benched in Manchester derby?

Sports

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:10 pm

Related News

Why did Ronaldo remain benched in Manchester derby?

The decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench on Sunday was two-fold, as explained by Ten Hag after the game.

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Why did Ronaldo remain benched in Manchester derby?

After Manchester United's 6-3 loss to Manchester City, manager Erik ten Hag said he didn't substitute in Cristiano Ronaldo "out of respect" for the player's career.

Once again this season, the Red Devils were blown out, this time at the Etihad Stadium, and they trailed by four goals at halftime.

Even though Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored a hat trick for the home team, Manchester United were able to get one back thanks to Antony, and late substitute Anthony Martial scored a brace to make the score look a little more respectable.

The decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench on Sunday was two-fold, as explained by Ten Hag after the game.

"I didn't bring him on out of respect for his big career," Ten Hag said.

"And the other thing, there was then the advantage I could bring Antony Martial on. He needs the minutes but I don't want to point it out like that."

Ronaldo has only started three games so far for United this season, with two of those coming in the Europa League.

Ten Hag was questioned about why he didn't start the season with summer signing Casemiro, instead starting Scott McTominay alongside Christian Eriksen.

"On the day we signed him, we started to win and it's about the team," he added. "The team is doing really well, it's not against Casemiro, it's for, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed great in the team and then we get into a run.

"But I'm sure it will be important for us in the long and short-term, he will find himself in the team but it has to come in a natural way."

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united / Manchester Derby / Erik ten Hag

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

30m | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

3h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

1h | Panorama
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

17h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

18h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

18h | Videos
Octopuses: The masters of disguise

Octopuses: The masters of disguise

40m | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets