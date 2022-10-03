Why did Ronaldo remain benched in Manchester derby?

After Manchester United's 6-3 loss to Manchester City, manager Erik ten Hag said he didn't substitute in Cristiano Ronaldo "out of respect" for the player's career.

Once again this season, the Red Devils were blown out, this time at the Etihad Stadium, and they trailed by four goals at halftime.

Even though Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored a hat trick for the home team, Manchester United were able to get one back thanks to Antony, and late substitute Anthony Martial scored a brace to make the score look a little more respectable.

The decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench on Sunday was two-fold, as explained by Ten Hag after the game.

"I didn't bring him on out of respect for his big career," Ten Hag said.

"And the other thing, there was then the advantage I could bring Antony Martial on. He needs the minutes but I don't want to point it out like that."

Ronaldo has only started three games so far for United this season, with two of those coming in the Europa League.

Ten Hag was questioned about why he didn't start the season with summer signing Casemiro, instead starting Scott McTominay alongside Christian Eriksen.

"On the day we signed him, we started to win and it's about the team," he added. "The team is doing really well, it's not against Casemiro, it's for, in this case, Scott McTominay, he performed great in the team and then we get into a run.

"But I'm sure it will be important for us in the long and short-term, he will find himself in the team but it has to come in a natural way."