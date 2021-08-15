Where to watch the European top five leagues?

Apart from the Serie A, all four of the big five European football leagues - English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - have begun. With some of Europe's biggest clubs in action in the competitions, it will certainly be of interest to football lovers.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will try to snatch the La Liga trophy from Athletico Madrid, while Manchester City will try to hold their English Premier League (EPL) title.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund are there in the Bundesliga. Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli are on the Serie A side. And with the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a lot of new viewers will be tuning into Ligue 1.

In the sub-continent, people watch the EPL and La Liga more than other leagues. Although the EPL gets good TV coverage here, La Liga was on Facebook last season, but is back again on TV this time around.

Star Sports Select will broadcast EPL. MTV is there for La Liga, people can watch Bundesliga on Ten 2 and Serie A on the Sony Ten Network. But people will face difficulties watching Ligue 1.

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) have the rights to show EPL matches. People can enjoy Bengali commentary in Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to stream La Liga. MTV is owned by them and will be airing La Liga for three seasons straight.

The Serie A 2021-22 season can be watched on the Sony Ten Network. Fans can watch the league live on the Sony LIV app as well (paid subscription).

There are no official broadcasters of Ligue 1 in this region. Fans can keep an eye on the latest updates and follow the games by checking out the official social media handle of the league and its respective teams.