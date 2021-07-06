When Michel Platini came out of retirement to play for Kuwait

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 06:44 pm

When Michel Platini came out of retirement to play for Kuwait

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner came out of retirement to play for Kuwait against the Soviet Union later in 1988.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Former UEFA president, three-time back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner, French legend, you have already guessed the name, right?

Yes, we are talking about Michel Platini, who broke his retirement and played a match for Kuwait. 

This French legend made 72 appearances for France and scored 41 goals. He announced his international retirement in 1987. 

Platini made his last France appearance on 29 April 1987, in a European Championship qualifier at home against Iceland, a few weeks before announcing his retirement from all football.

But the French legend represented Kuwait in his very last match. The match was against the Soviet Union.

Getting confused? Well, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner came out of retirement to play for Kuwait against the Soviet Union later in 1988.

He was specially requested by the Kuwait Emir to represent the national side and he accepted the offer.

The match was held on November 27, 1988. The international friendly match was held in Kuwait.

Platini played on the field for only 21 minutes. He failed to score in the 21 minutes he played and Kuwait lost the match by 2-0. 

A number of players return from retirement to play for the national side again. Sometimes for their nation, sometimes for their affection for football.

Recently Swiss superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has done it. And we all know about Lionel Messi returning from his retirement. But Platini's one was special and unique. 

Michel Platini won the 1984 Euro with France where he scored record 9 goals in that tournament. He is only player to score TWO hattricks in one tournament (Euro'84).

He also won 3 consecutive Ballon d'Or from 1983 to 1985.
 

