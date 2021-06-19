When AB de Villiers took a mid-innings toilet break

Sports

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 06:23 pm

Related News

When AB de Villiers took a mid-innings toilet break

This incident happened on this day in 2016.

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 06:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

There are not many reasons to remember the second Test of South Africa's 2016 tour to the Caribbean. The match which was held at Warner Park in Basseterre was a run-fest and ended in a dull draw. Bowlers had to toil hard on a belter with a total of five batters scoring hundreds.

But something happened on day two of the Test match which was funny as well as embarrassing. The incident involved AB de Villiers. 

The platform was set for Jacques Kallis and de Villiers when they walked out to bat on day two. South Africa were ready to bat the West Indies out of the game at 296 for three.

de Villiers batted against the West Indies bowlers with the utmost disdain and was at his glorious best. By the time Kallis fell after scoring a hundred, de Villiers had raced to 60 off 90. 

Another wicket fell after some time but de Villiers was unstoppable. 

For some reason, de Villiers started to feel uncomfortable. There was a pained expression on his face. From 91 of 128, he hit a couple of aggressive shots and reached the hundred in some style. The second fifty took only 46 deliveries.

There were two balls left in the over. de Villiers played a couple of defensive shots and all of a sudden started to run towards the pavilion, much to everyone's surprise. Captain Graeme Smith had not declared because Mark Boucher was still standing at the crease. 

His teammates found out that de Villiers had gone to the toilet. The food of St. Kitts probably had not gone well with his stomach. 

When he was running back to the field, one of his teammates threw a toilet paper roll at him. It was hilarious. 

de Villiers then returned to the field and officially told the umpires what went wrong.

This incident happened on this day in 2016.

Australia opener Matt Renshaw, the next year, had to suffer a similar fate when he had to go off to use the toilet during a Test match against India.

Cricket

AB de Villiers / On this day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni