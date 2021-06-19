When AB de Villiers took a mid-innings toilet break

There are not many reasons to remember the second Test of South Africa's 2016 tour to the Caribbean. The match which was held at Warner Park in Basseterre was a run-fest and ended in a dull draw. Bowlers had to toil hard on a belter with a total of five batters scoring hundreds.

But something happened on day two of the Test match which was funny as well as embarrassing. The incident involved AB de Villiers.

The platform was set for Jacques Kallis and de Villiers when they walked out to bat on day two. South Africa were ready to bat the West Indies out of the game at 296 for three.

de Villiers batted against the West Indies bowlers with the utmost disdain and was at his glorious best. By the time Kallis fell after scoring a hundred, de Villiers had raced to 60 off 90.

Another wicket fell after some time but de Villiers was unstoppable.

For some reason, de Villiers started to feel uncomfortable. There was a pained expression on his face. From 91 of 128, he hit a couple of aggressive shots and reached the hundred in some style. The second fifty took only 46 deliveries.

There were two balls left in the over. de Villiers played a couple of defensive shots and all of a sudden started to run towards the pavilion, much to everyone's surprise. Captain Graeme Smith had not declared because Mark Boucher was still standing at the crease.

His teammates found out that de Villiers had gone to the toilet. The food of St. Kitts probably had not gone well with his stomach.

When he was running back to the field, one of his teammates threw a toilet paper roll at him. It was hilarious.

de Villiers then returned to the field and officially told the umpires what went wrong.

This incident happened on this day in 2016.

Australia opener Matt Renshaw, the next year, had to suffer a similar fate when he had to go off to use the toilet during a Test match against India.