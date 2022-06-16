West Indies seamers enjoy themselves in helpful conditions

The visitors lost their sixth wicket when the score was 45 but an unbroken 31-run stand between captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz is giving Bangladesh a bit of hope. At lunch on day one, Bangladesh were 76 for six.

Photo: Courtesy
It was all the West Indies in the first session of the first Test match between them and Bangladesh in Antigua as the pacers made great use of the conditions to push Bangladesh to the back foot. Four Bangladesh batters went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. The visitors lost their sixth wicket when the score was 45 but an unbroken 31-run stand between captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz is giving Bangladesh a bit of hope. At lunch on day one, Bangladesh were 76 for six.

Kemar Roach, declared fit to play just hours before the start of the match, struck in the second ball of the match as he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for nought. This was the batter's fifth duck in 11 innings in this format. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't open his account either as the ball sneaked past the gap between his bat and pad in Roach's next over. Mominul Haque, who registered a duck in the practice match, went without scoring as well. Jaydan Seales accounted for his wicket. 

Tamim Iqbal started well, reached 5000 Test runs and was looking comfortable but tickled the ball straight to Joshua Da Silva while trying to glance one down the leg side. He scored 29.

Kyle Mayers, who picked up a five-for in his previous match, got the better of both Litton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan in his first over itself. Bangladesh were reeling at 45 for six then.

Shakib was positive and looked to score runs. He is unbeaten on 27 off 39 and Miraz is accompanying him (2 not out).

 

