'We want to continue experimenting': Sriram

Bangladesh's T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram claimed that the Tigers are moving in right direction even though no improvement of the side in this format is visible as of now as they continue to losing against big teams. Sriram also mentioned that the team management wants to continue experimenting as they are doing now.

Sriram said that they have got the basic squad after experimenting a lot and this squad has the ability to take Bangladesh's T20 cricket to another level.

According to him, Bangladesh will get the best combination before the T20 World Cup and at the same time he believes that everyone will be proud of the brand of cricket that Bangladesh will play in the World Cup.

"We want to continue the experiment. Every day we give boys different roles and challenges. We are in the process of getting to know them. We have to be very calm. There will be ups and downs in international cricket. We have to be steady in these fluctuating times," Sriram remarked.

"I request all the supporters and media to stay by our side. It is a matter of the country, a matter of everyone's emotions. I can confirm, the boys are trying their best to bring glory to the country. One of our values in this team is to make Bangladesh proud and bring victory to the fans," Sriram added.

"I want to be patient. We have got a basic squad who will do well in the future. We are also waiting for the World Cup. We will get the answer to everything, we will fix the team. The brand of cricket we will play, we will definitely give pride to Bangladesh."

Bangladesh will play two more matches against Pakistan and the hosts New Zealand. Sriram's players however put up a mediocre show in the first leg match against Pakistan and New Zealand. Basically the batting sank Bangladesh in both of the game.

Despite losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, Sriram noted some improvement in the two matches, "There has been a lot of improvement. Our middle order has shown a lot of improvement. The way Rabbi (Yasir) played that day, dealing with the extreme pace of Haris Rauf, the way Nurul (Sohan) played Trent Boult, and these are definitely positive indications. They are among the best bowlers in the world, playing against them should give you a lot of confidence."

"It's encouraging to see the way Shanto came back in the team. Although he got out for 30 runs (actually 33 runs), the way he batted against Boult and Southee, there are definitely a lot of positives to take away," said the Indian coach.

Sriram also saw a positive vibe in pace bowling department after seeing that the pacers executing the plan well.

"The way Taskin bowled in the first match, Shoriful came into the team and bowled a hard length against Finn Allen in the second match, the way Hasan Mahmud came back from injury and bowled in the two matches, these are positive aspects," Sriram concluded.