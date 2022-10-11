'We want to continue experimenting': Sriram

Sports

BSS
11 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

'We want to continue experimenting': Sriram

"I request all the supporters and media to stay by our side. It is a matter of the country, a matter of everyone's emotions. I can confirm, the boys are trying their best to bring glory to the country. One of our values in this team is to make Bangladesh proud and bring victory to the fans," Sriram added.

BSS
11 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:23 pm
&#039;We want to continue experimenting&#039;: Sriram

Bangladesh's T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram claimed that the Tigers are moving in right direction even though no improvement of the side in this format is visible as of now as they continue to losing against big teams. Sriram also mentioned that the team management wants to continue experimenting as they are doing now.

Sriram said that they have got the basic squad after experimenting a lot and this squad has the ability to take Bangladesh's T20 cricket to another level.

According to him, Bangladesh will get the best combination before the T20 World Cup and at the same time he believes that everyone will be proud of the brand of cricket that Bangladesh will play in the World Cup.

"We want to continue the experiment. Every day we give boys different roles and challenges. We are in the process of getting to know them. We have to be very calm. There will be ups and downs in international cricket. We have to be steady in these fluctuating times," Sriram remarked.

"I request all the supporters and media to stay by our side. It is a matter of the country, a matter of everyone's emotions. I can confirm, the boys are trying their best to bring glory to the country. One of our values in this team is to make Bangladesh proud and bring victory to the fans," Sriram added.

"I want to be patient. We have got a basic squad who will do well in the future. We are also waiting for the World Cup. We will get the answer to everything, we will fix the team. The brand of cricket we will play, we will definitely give pride to Bangladesh."

Bangladesh will play two more matches against Pakistan and the hosts New Zealand. Sriram's players however put up a mediocre show in the first leg match against Pakistan and New Zealand. Basically the batting sank Bangladesh in both of the game.

Despite losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, Sriram noted some improvement in the two matches, "There has been a lot of improvement. Our middle order has shown a lot of improvement. The way Rabbi (Yasir) played that day, dealing with the extreme pace of Haris Rauf, the way Nurul (Sohan) played Trent Boult, and these are definitely positive indications. They are among the best bowlers in the world, playing against them should give you a lot of confidence."

"It's encouraging to see the way Shanto came back in the team. Although he got out for 30 runs (actually 33 runs), the way he batted against Boult and Southee, there are definitely a lot of positives to take away," said the Indian coach.

Sriram also saw a positive vibe in pace bowling department after seeing that the pacers executing the plan well.

"The way Taskin bowled in the first match, Shoriful came into the team and bowled a hard length against Finn Allen in the second match, the way Hasan Mahmud came back from injury and bowled in the two matches, these are positive aspects," Sriram concluded.

 

Cricket

Sridharan Sriram / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

8h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

2h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

3h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro