We should focus on hitting fours instead of sixes in T20s: Siddons

Sports

BSS
30 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:27 pm

Photo: BCB
Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons urged the batters to be smart in executing their plan in T20 cricket according to their physical ability as the Tigers are gearing up for the three-match series in the shortest format of cricket against West Indies.

According to Siddons, since Bangladesh players are not naturally tall and strong enough, they shouldn't go for hitting sixes which are considered as key to do well in T20 cricket.

Siddons said fours are almost as important as sixes in a bid to accelerate the scoreboard and adding some quick singles and doubles could help them put a good total on board.

"As a nation, I don't think we [Bangladesh] have many big players. If you look at players like Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell and more, they are over six feet tall. But we have to find other ways too," Siddons said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I don't think we need to put massive totals on the board, but we should put good totals. Singles and twos are very important and also boundaries as well. Hitting fours is almost as good as hitting big sixes and I think we should focus on that," Siddons added.

Like Test cricket, Bangladesh also found them in vulnerable state in T20 cricket, largely due to be uncertain about the method of the shortest of the cricket.

They so far played 125 matches in this format and won just 44. They lost 79 matches and two were washed out. But somehow their record against West Indies, the two times World Champions in this format, is comparatively better. Against the Caribbean, they played 13 matches, winning five and losing seven, while one was abandoned.

Siddons hinted that this series is important for him to form a formidable T20 team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"The Test matches weren't great, but I'm focused on the T20s now," Siddons said. "I haven't got enough time to see how my players perform in the T20s since I came here. But I do know that we've got some really good players in the team and let's see how these three games play out.

The former Bangladesh head coach stressed on experience for ensuring development of any cricketer at the international level.

"I think what you're going to find in most teams when you get experience in international cricket, you get better. And that's what we need to make sure and be aware of. We can't keep dropping and changing players, they're only going to get better by playing international cricket," Siddons remarked.

The first of two T20s will be held in Windsor Park in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third and final match is in Guyana on July 7. All of the matches will start at 11.30 PM as per Bangladesh Standard Time. 

