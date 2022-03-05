'We need to improve our fielding, it's been bothering us': Mahmudullah

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 07:12 pm

'We need to improve our fielding, it's been bothering us': Mahmudullah

"We need to find something to work on (the fielding). it's been bothering us, we need to improve on fielding," a visibly displease Mahmudullah said.

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 07:12 pm
&#039;We need to improve our fielding, it&#039;s been bothering us&#039;: Mahmudullah

Tigers' poor fielding has been a cause of concern for the past year or so. They had a terrible outing in the field in the T20 World Cup and it hasn't visibly improved since then.

Bangladeshi fielders missed three catches in the second and final T20I on Saturday and skipper Mahmudullah Riyad didn't hide his displeasure during the post-match presentation. 

115 might not be a safe total to defend but had the fielders grabbed the opportunities, the match could have gone to the wire. 

First, it was Nasum Ahmed off his own delivery in the very first over. Hazratullah Zazai skied one in the third delivery and Nasum missed a sitter. Zazai eventually remained unbeaten on 59 to guide his team home.

Then it was Usman Ghani, who got away twice off Mahedi's consecutive overs. 

Mahmudullah didn't think twice to admit that the fielding has been poor for a long time now and they do need to do something as a team to improve that. 

"We need to find something to work on (the fielding). it's been bothering us, we need to improve on fielding," a visibly displease Mahmudullah said.

He also blamed the batters for not being able to put up a good score on the board.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, we didn't put enough partnerships. Very disappointed with the way this game turned up. It wasn't a 150-160 wicket, but 140 was gettable. We didn't have partnerships upfront, so going forward we need to work on these areas. Me and Mushy (Mushfiqur Rahim) were trying to get a partnership, we were trying to take on their bowlers," the skipper added.

Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 but had to share the T20I series 1-1 in the end. 

 

