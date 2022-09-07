We may win the T20 World Cup: Sujon

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:04 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh national cricket team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon is hopeful that Bangladesh may win the upcoming T20 World Cup despite their poor display in the ongoing Asia Cup. Bangladesh bowed out of the tournament after losing two group stage matches to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.  

Bangladesh have been struggling in the T20 format for some time now. The Asia Cup was no different. But Sujon believes the team has the confidence to win matches in the upcoming World Cup and he even dreams of winning the trophy in Australia. 

Sujon knows the path will not be easy at all. But he believes if this team is given a six-month or a year time, they will be able to win the trophy. 

"Our goal is to improve in this tournament (T20Is). Other teams look down upon us in this format. We have the confidence, of course. I'm a positive person. I think we can be the world champions, but this will take some time," he said. 

Sujon said he wants to see some fearless cricket from the batters. He doesn't mind the batters getting out early in quest of quick runs in the shorter format of the game. 

"I want the batters to bat with confidence. We want to play fearless cricket in T20Is. If the batters get out early trying to score quick runs, I don't see any problem in that. We may not win any match in the upcoming tri-nation series in New Zealand but the mentality has to be there," Sujon added. 

Bangladesh will have a 10-day camp in Adelaide as a part of the preparation for the T20 World Cup. Then they will play a tri-nation series in New Zealand against the host New Zealand and Pakistan. 

The team will begin training on 12 September for that series. They will get to practice according to match scenarios there to prepare themselves better. 

"We will have a three-day camp here. It will mostly be scenario training. A bunch of new cricketers will be there. Well, not new actually, I want to say, proven cricketers."

"There may be a few surprises when we call around 30 players for the training camp. There will be a number of fast bowlers to help. But not everyone will be up for selection. Since Sriram is new here, we think he needs to see what we have in our pipeline as well," he concluded.

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / T20 World Cup 2022

