We have to play against Shakib's cricketing brain: Salahuddin

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 05:30 pm

"I think their biggest strength is Shakib. We have to play against his cricketing brain. He is leading by example. His captaincy has been top notch especially in terms of using his bowlers. His team defended low totals in four-five matches. Batters often fail to understand his tricks. If we can overcome this challenge, we can win," said Salahuddin.

Comilla Victorians will take on Fortune Barishal in the final of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and it will be an interesting battle because Barishal's captain Shakib Al Hasan's childhood coach Mohammad Salahuddin happens to be the head coach of Comilla.

Salahuddin admitted that Shakib is Barishal's premier weapon and added that the latter is martialing his troops very smartly. 

"I think their biggest strength is Shakib. We have to play against his cricketing brain. He is leading by example. His captaincy has been top notch especially in terms of using his bowlers. His team defended low totals in four-five matches. Batters often fail to understand his tricks. If we can overcome this challenge, we can win," said Salahuddin. 

Salahuddin lauded Imrul Kayes for his captaincy as well. "Imrul has been great as a captain too. If he keeps his calm, then we will have a great chance."

There will be another 'battle within a battle' between two master tacticians - Khaled Mahmud and Salahuddin. "[Khaled Mahmud] Sujon bhai has probably been part of most of the BPL finals. Their start wasn't great but they bounced back on time. His track record is great as well. We have to play against his cricketing brain as well," Salahuddin concluded. 

