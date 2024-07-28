We failed miserably in Asia Cup: Jahanara

BSS
28 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 07:46 pm

BSS
28 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 07:46 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Bangladesh women's team's senior player Jahanara Alam accepted their failure in the Asia Cup, stating that the mistakes in batting sank them heavily. 

The Tigresses mission Asia Cup ended in semifinal after being thrashed at the hands of India by 10 wickets. 

They also lost to Sri Lanka in the group phase before making the last-four stage by beating minnows Thailand and Malaysia. Overall their below par performance sparked a huge uproar in the cricket fraternity. 

"We failed again miserably. We will definitely work, we have some time at our hands," Jahanara said at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after Bangladesh Women's team returned to the country. 

"We were not up to the mark as a batting unit. We need to fix our problems."

While Women's World Cup at home in a few days, the team management is also worried about the team's performance in the Asia Cup.

But Jahanara said they will try to overcome their errors quickly.

"Since the World Cup is at home, everyone's expectations will be high and we will try to overcome our mistakes so that we can put on a good performance, as a batting unit," she pointed out. 

"I think if we can do a bit better as a batting unit, the results will come our way."

