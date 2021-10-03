'We could spend three hours playing and still wouldn't score': Pique

Sports

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 03:32 pm

Related News

'We could spend three hours playing and still wouldn't score': Pique

Barca have won just one of their past six matches in all competitions and are ninth in LaLiga having played seven games, five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 03:32 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Gerard Pique accepts Barcelona were second best in their defeat to Atletico Madrid and says his side could have played for three hours and still would not have scored a goal.

The Catalan giants fell to a second straight defeat in all competitions – and their first in LaLiga since May – as they went down 2-0 to a Luis Suarez-inspired Atletico on Saturday.

Barca had two shots on target over the 90 minutes at Wanda Metropolitano, only one of which seriously troubled Jan Oblak as he kept out Philippe Coutinho's attempt.

Memphis Depay, who has had the joint-most shots on target of any player in LaLiga this term (13, level with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema), struggled up top as he fired over from his only effort.

Atletico were clinical at the other end by comparison, scoring from two of their six shots as Suarez set up Thomas Lemar for the opener and calmly tucked in a second before half-time.

Barca have now shipped five goals without response in their past two games, and Pique, who played a full part in the losses to Benfica and Atleti, recognises his side have multiple issues to work on.

"We started well, but they scored two similar goals from very little," he told Movistar. "It is difficult for us. We are suffering and there are several problems.

"People already know the issues. Even a blind man can see what we lack. But we will recover from this.

"It is not something we have experienced before, but the dressing room is good. We're not getting involved in anything else."

Pique was referring to the ongoing speculation over head coach Ronald Koeman's future, with the Dutchman's status uncertain after 14 months in charge, although he this week received a public vote of confidence from Joan Laporta.

Barca have won just one of their past six matches in all competitions and are ninth in LaLiga having played seven games, five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Asked if he expects Koeman to leave before his side's next game at home to Valencia in two weeks' time, Pique said: "The players don't get involved in that.

"We just listen to what the coach tells us. There is little we can do. That's down to the president and the coach."

Football

FC Barcelona / Gerard Pique

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec