'We certainly don't take Bangladesh lightly': Rahul Dravid

Sports

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

'We certainly don't take Bangladesh lightly': Rahul Dravid

"We respect them a lot. I think they're a very good team," Dravid told reporters on Tuesday.

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India resume their bid for a T20 World Cup semi-final spot when they face Bangladesh on Wednesday and coach Rahul Dravid said there is no room for complacency despite the 2007 champions losing just one of their last 11 matches to their neighbours. He also mentioned they don't take Bangladesh take lightly.

With the top two from the group set to advance, India and Bangladesh each have four points, with Dravid's side having the edge on net run rate.

"We respect them a lot. I think they're a very good team," Dravid told reporters on Tuesday.

"We certainly don't take Bangladesh lightly. Our preparation, our planning will be as meticulous as it was against South Africa at Perth. No different," he added.

"This format and this World Cup has really shown us you can't take any team lightly."

"Ireland showed that against England. The fact that it's already such a short format. The margins of victory and defeat even if they're 12-15 runs, it's actually two hits. It's two hits one way or the other and that's the game.

"On top of that, these conditions have levelled the playing field to a large extent, because the boundaries are bigger. Some of those hits you expect in the sub-continent to go for six ... it's not happening that easily. People are getting out."

Dravid's side, who are without injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, said he hoped his bowlers could stem the flow of runs during the latter overs.

"It's an area that we've wanted to look to address, to get better at," Dravid said. "Obviously Bumrah was one of our guys pencilled in to bowl two of those overs."

India must beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be sure of qualification.

Bangladesh can also advance with two victories but Shakib said they would need to pull off a big upset against India.

"We'll play our best and try to do that," he added.

In Wednesday's other Super 12 game, Zimbabwe face the Netherlands.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid / Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

7h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due