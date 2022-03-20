We can blame the wicket but we played poorly: Tamim

Sports

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

We can blame the wicket but we played poorly: Tamim

"I thought the wicket, this is not what we expected - you can have pace and bounce, that's a different case but uneven that's very hard to describe. Not taking anything away, we should have applied ourselves a little better. Maybe get 230-240 and see what happens," Tamim said in the post-match presentation.

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:07 pm
We can blame the wicket but we played poorly: Tamim

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal admitted that the batters batted poorly in the second ODI and that's what cost visitors the match. The wicket was providing uneven bounce every now and then but Tamim believes the batters should have applied themselves a little better.

"I thought the wicket, this is not what we expected - you can have pace and bounce, that's a different case but uneven that's very hard to describe. Not taking anything away, we should have applied ourselves a little better. Maybe get 230-240 and see what happens," Tamim said in the post-match presentation.

"In the second innings, it was also up and down, especially with the new ball. We don't have too much experience playing here. We go by a lot of what stats say and stats says batting first wins games here," he added.

"At the end of the day, we can blame a lot of things but we played poorly. Sometimes things don't go your way."

Bangladesh experienced another batting collapse in the span of a month, and Afif came to the rescue for the Tigers again. Only this time it wasn't just good enough.

"Afif played a good innings, Miraz again showed character. Positive signs but hard to describe a game like this," he concluded.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 34-5 but they recovered from that shaky start to post 194-9, thanks to Afif Hossain's 72.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada indeed made their life hell, taking three top-order wickets in his first spell. Later he returned to the second spell with the same energy and dismissed set batters Afif and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the space of two balls to deny Bangladesh going past 200. He at the end ended with 5-39, which was his second-best bowling in this format of cricket.

"In the middle overs, we could've scored more and hurt them. At one stage, 100 was looking difficult but we made 194. At the end of the day, we can blame a lot of things but we played poorly. Sometimes things don't go your way," Tamim further said.

The ODI series is now level 1-1 and the two teams will face off in the series decided on Wednesday.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Tamim Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

9h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

12h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

1h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

3h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

3h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh