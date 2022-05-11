'We are unfortunate that we don't get Shakib when we need him'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that the Bangladesh cricket team is unlucky that they don't get the service of Shakib Al Hasan when they need him the most.

Speaking to the media during the prestigious 'National Sports Award' at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Papon said that losing Shakib is a big loss for the side before the first Test.

"We are unfortunate (to miss Shakib in the first Test). We are praying for his early recovery. I talked with him yesterday, he said he is doing well," Papon said.

The BCB president informed that his Covid tests will be done according to the protocols.

"Obviously, it is a huge blow for us."

"We may have to play without a batter or a bowler in his absence. That's what will hurt us more. But we have nothing to do here," he added.

"We are unfortunate that he won't be playing (the first Test). We miss him most of the time when we need him. We can only pray that he recovers soon," Papon concluded.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from the USA on Tuesday ahead of the home Test series against Sri Lanka but much to his misfortune, he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the first Test.

Papon believes this will be a huge opportunity for any player who gets chance in place of Shakib and help the team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, another all-rounder, will also miss the first Test due to an injury. Mosaddek Hossain, a late entry to the squad for the first Test, is the only all-rounder in the squad and if he doesn't make the best XI, Bangladesh will have to play without an all-rounder.

Apart from Shakib, the Tigers have problems in the pace bowling department. Taskin Ahmed is out with an injury. Shoriful Islam is not completely fit but he may play in the first Test, according to the BCB president.

The 'National Sports Award' was handed over to the 85 prominent players and sports organisers, nominated for the National Sports Awards from 2013 to 2020, today morning at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present virtually and distributed the awards as the chief guest.

Each of the awardees received an 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh, and a certificate.