'We are unfortunate that we don't get Shakib when we need him'

Sports

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

'We are unfortunate that we don't get Shakib when we need him'

Speaking to the media during the prestigious 'National Sports Award' at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Papon said that losing Shakib is a big loss for the side before the first Test.

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:39 pm
&#039;We are unfortunate that we don&#039;t get Shakib when we need him&#039;

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that the Bangladesh cricket team is unlucky that they don't get the service of Shakib Al Hasan when they need him the most. 

Speaking to the media during the prestigious 'National Sports Award' at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Papon said that losing Shakib is a big loss for the side before the first Test. 

"We are unfortunate (to miss Shakib in the first Test). We are praying for his early recovery. I talked with him yesterday, he said he is doing well," Papon said. 

The BCB president informed that his Covid tests will be done according to the protocols.

"Obviously, it is a huge blow for us."

"We may have to play without a batter or a bowler in his absence. That's what will hurt us more. But we have nothing to do here," he added.

"We are unfortunate that he won't be playing (the first Test). We miss him most of the time when we need him. We can only pray that he recovers soon," Papon concluded.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from the USA on Tuesday ahead of the home Test series against Sri Lanka but much to his misfortune, he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the first Test. 

Papon believes this will be a huge opportunity for any player who gets chance in place of Shakib and help the team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, another all-rounder, will also miss the first Test due to an injury. Mosaddek Hossain, a late entry to the squad for the first Test, is the only all-rounder in the squad and if he doesn't make the best XI, Bangladesh will have to play without an all-rounder. 

Apart from Shakib, the Tigers have problems in the pace bowling department. Taskin Ahmed is out with an injury. Shoriful Islam is not completely fit but he may play in the first Test, according to the BCB president. 

The 'National Sports Award' was handed over to the 85 prominent players and sports organisers, nominated for the National Sports Awards from 2013 to 2020, today morning at the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present virtually and distributed the awards as the chief guest.

Each of the awardees received an 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, a cheque of Taka one lakh, and a certificate.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Nazmul Hasan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

6h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec