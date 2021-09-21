'We are planning to co-host T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka'

Rumours are there that Bangladesh will place a solo bid to host a World Cup. But Bangladesh doesn't qualify to become a solo host because of a lack of venues.

To host an ODI World Cup, at least 10 venues are required and the number is eight when it comes to the T20 World Cup. So, Bangladesh is contemplating a joint bid for a World Cup with Sri Lanka.

Not only T20 World Cups, but Bangladesh will also look to host an ODI World Cup as well. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has applied to host a World Cup jointly with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The BCB has also placed a bid to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

After the board meeting on Tuesday, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan said, "We have placed a solo bid to host the ICC Champions Trophy. Because we have enough venues to host this tournament," said Hassan.

"For the T20 World Cup, we are planning a joint bid with Sri Lanka. We don't have enough venues to become a solo host. We can jointly host the tournament with Sri Lanka. We have applied to host the ODI World Cup as well, jointly with Pakistan and Sri Lanka," he added.

The BCB has already got the green signal from the government to host the ICC event. "We needed permission from different ministries of the government. Our honourable Prime Minister herself signed the paper. The government will take full responsibility for hosting these tournaments," the BCB president mentioned.

