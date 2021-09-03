We are happy to continue with this winning streak: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh went 2-0 up in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Tigers beat the Black Caps by four runs in a close encounter in Mirpur. Tom Latham, the New Zealand captain, was the lone fighter and his 65 off 49 while chasing 141 wasn't enough to get New Zealand over the line.

The equation came down to eight off two balls when Mustafizur Rahman bowled a beamer and Latham sent it to the boundary. But the left-arm seamer kept his cool and conceded only two runs off those two balls.

New Zealand put up a much-improved show with the bat after being bundled out for a paltry 60 in the first match. "Yeah, it was a great game to take it down to the last over. I thought we learnt from the last game and to take it down to the last over with a chance of winning was outstanding," Latham said in the post-match presentation.

The pitch looked better than that of the first game and plenty of batters registered decent scores. "Yeah, I think a better surface makes for a better game and that was the case. Rachin bowled well and did a really good job. We probably weren't there as we would have liked, but I thought 130-140 was a competitive score."

Latham promoted himself to number three and anchored the New Zealand innings. But the others didn't do as well as he would've expected. "My role is to try to bat through the innings and other guys to be slightly more explosive. It was a great job to take it to the end. I was really proud of the guys," Latham said.

Bowling a beamer in the last over was quite uncharacteristic of Mustafizur but Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that he had full faith in the pacer. "Mustafiz held his nerve well and we went really close. It was unusual, but I had quite a bit of confidence in Mustafizur."

Mahmudullah lauded Mahedi Hasan, who got two important wickets and bowled well upfront. "Mahedi has been bowling really well with the new ball and the wicket has gotten better."

Bangladesh have now won eight out of the last 10 T20Is, six of them being against Australia and New Zealand.

"We are happy to continue with this streak.In T20s, you get these sort of close games. Happy to get the win, that's what matters," Bangladesh skipper concluded.