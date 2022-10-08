We are concerned about Mustafiz's recent form: Habibul Bashar

Sports

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

We are concerned about Mustafiz's recent form: Habibul Bashar

"His performance will be very important (in the T20 World Cup). Truth be told, we are concerned about his performance. But we have faith in him that he will regain his form in the T20 World Cup."

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 07:42 pm
We are concerned about Mustafiz&#039;s recent form: Habibul Bashar

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Habibul Bashar has raised his concerns regarding Mustafizur Rahman's recent form. The left-arm pacer has been a shadow of himself in recent matches and Bashar admitted that they are 'concerned' about the pacer's performance. 

"We've said it before, he is a very important player for us. Our team performance somewhat depends on his form. Yes, we are not getting the best performance from him in the recent past. But we still believe he is still one of our best bowlers in T20I cricket," Bashar told the reporters on Saturday. 

"His performance will be very important (in the T20 World Cup). Truth be told, we are concerned about his performance. But we have faith in him that he will regain his form in the T20 World Cup," he added.

Mustafiz has not been the same death bowler as he was even a couple of years ago and his performance outside Bangladesh has been very ordinary. In the first match against Pakistan, he ruined the hard work of Taskin Ahmed and the spinners by giving away 48 off his four overs. 

The left-arm pacer has struggled in conditions away from Mirpur, where his cutters don't take as much grip and hence he has to rely more on orthodox pace bowling.

He has been given the job as the death overs bowler and it's fair to say that he failed to do the job.
 

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Habibul Bashar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

6h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

6h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

17m | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

1h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

3h | Videos
Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO