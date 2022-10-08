We are concerned about Mustafiz's recent form: Habibul Bashar

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selector Habibul Bashar has raised his concerns regarding Mustafizur Rahman's recent form. The left-arm pacer has been a shadow of himself in recent matches and Bashar admitted that they are 'concerned' about the pacer's performance.

"We've said it before, he is a very important player for us. Our team performance somewhat depends on his form. Yes, we are not getting the best performance from him in the recent past. But we still believe he is still one of our best bowlers in T20I cricket," Bashar told the reporters on Saturday.

"His performance will be very important (in the T20 World Cup). Truth be told, we are concerned about his performance. But we have faith in him that he will regain his form in the T20 World Cup," he added.

Mustafiz has not been the same death bowler as he was even a couple of years ago and his performance outside Bangladesh has been very ordinary. In the first match against Pakistan, he ruined the hard work of Taskin Ahmed and the spinners by giving away 48 off his four overs.

The left-arm pacer has struggled in conditions away from Mirpur, where his cutters don't take as much grip and hence he has to rely more on orthodox pace bowling.

He has been given the job as the death overs bowler and it's fair to say that he failed to do the job.

