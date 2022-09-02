Wasim Jaffer says Kohli still lacking 'fluency'

02 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 02:52 pm

Wasim Jaffer says Kohli still lacking 'fluency'

“You’ve got to have somebody who is striking far more, you know at a much higher strike rate than Virat Kohli. If Suryakumar Yadav didn’t happen (against Hong Kong), India would have ended with 150 or 160 and that would have been a dangerous score," Jaffer added.

Team India qualified for the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup with relative ease on Wednesday, as the side defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in its final Group A match in Dubai. India had earlier defeated Pakistan by five wickets last week, and one of the major talking points from both games is Virat Kohli's return to run-scoring. Against Pakistan, Kohli scored an important 35 off 34 deliveries while in the second game, the 33-year-old batter scored at a much-improved strike-rate – smashing an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls.

While many believe that Kohli has looked in better touch since his return to international cricket in the Asia Cup, former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that the 33-year-old batter still lacks the "fluency" in his gameplay.

"I am still worried about his fluency. His fluency is still not there. You know what we have seen before. I don't think we are seeing that fluency yet, even though he got runs," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

"Anybody who is not batting at a 140 or 150 strike rate with Virat Kohli then I think India is in trouble," Jaffer further said.

Against Hong Kong, India were 94/2 when Kohli was joined by Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. The 31-year-old batter, then, produced an explosive performance as he smashed six fours and as many sixes en route to his unbeaten 68 off just 24 deliveries, helping India to a strong score of 192/2 in 20 overs.

"You've got to have somebody who is striking far more, you know at a much higher strike rate than Virat Kohli. If Suryakumar Yadav didn't happen (against Hong Kong), India would have ended with 150 or 160 and that would have been a dangerous score," Jaffer added.

India have been facing concerns over their top-order's form; since his return, KL Rahul has looked far from his best and while he was dismissed on a first-ball duck against Pakistan, Rahul scored at a strike-rate of less than 100 in his 39-ball innings, scoring 36 against Hong Kong. Captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, also looked out-of-touch in the Pakistan game, scoring 12 off 18 balls; against Hong Kong, Rohit scored 21 off 13.

