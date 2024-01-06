Warner fifty helps Australia to series sweep in final Test

Sports

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:02 am

Related News

Warner fifty helps Australia to series sweep in final Test

Pakistan, looking to end a run of 16 successive losses in Australia since 1995, had added 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets, to be dismissed for 115 an hour before lunch.

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 09:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

David Warner was denied the chance to score the match-winning in his final test but contributed 57 runs as Australia cantered to their victory target of 130 runs to beat Pakistan by eight wickets and sweep the series 3-0 on Saturday.

Pakistan, looking to end a run of 16 successive losses in Australia since 1995, had added 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets, to be dismissed for 115 an hour before lunch.

Playing his 112th match before retiring from the format, Warner shared a hug with opening partner and childhood friend Usman Khawaja at the boundary rope and was given a guard of honour by the tourists as he came to the crease.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khawaja departed lbw for a duck in the opening over, but Warner played like a man on a mission and got Australia to within 11 runs of their target before being dismissed lbw by spinner Sajid Khan.

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1h | Panorama
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

56m | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

51m | Panorama
Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

20h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos
US national debt hits record $34 trillion

US national debt hits record $34 trillion

10h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos