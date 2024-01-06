Warner fifty helps Australia to series sweep in final Test

David Warner was denied the chance to score the match-winning in his final test but contributed 57 runs as Australia cantered to their victory target of 130 runs to beat Pakistan by eight wickets and sweep the series 3-0 on Saturday.

Pakistan, looking to end a run of 16 successive losses in Australia since 1995, had added 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets, to be dismissed for 115 an hour before lunch.

Playing his 112th match before retiring from the format, Warner shared a hug with opening partner and childhood friend Usman Khawaja at the boundary rope and was given a guard of honour by the tourists as he came to the crease.

Khawaja departed lbw for a duck in the opening over, but Warner played like a man on a mission and got Australia to within 11 runs of their target before being dismissed lbw by spinner Sajid Khan.