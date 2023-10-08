Warner beats Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark

Sports

AFP
08 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Warner beats Tendulkar's fastest 1,000 World Cup runs mark

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers -- both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

AFP
08 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 05:04 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia opener David Warner on Sunday snatched Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest to reach 1,000 World Cup runs during the clash against India.

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers -- both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs -- 2,278 -- in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner, 36, has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia's key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

David Warner / Sachin Tendulkar / ICC World Cup 2023 / Australia Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

10h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

9h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

7h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

22h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

1d | TBS Economy