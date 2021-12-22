Wagner, Conway to play for NZ XI in practice match ahead of Bangladesh series

"I love getting the red ball in my hand and this match presents a perfect opportunity to get some miles in the legs ahead of what should be a hard-fought Test series against Bangladesh," said Wagner in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

Wagner, Conway to play for NZ XI in practice match ahead of Bangladesh series

Blackcaps' Neil Wagner and Devon Conway will get an early look at the touring Bangladesh team when they play for the New Zealand XI in a two-day match on December 28 and 29 on Bay Oval's number two ground.

Both players have been selected in the side to get some much-needed cricket under their belt ahead of the Walton Test Series against Bangladesh, starting on 01 January at Bay Oval.

Wagner is primed for a return to cricket having not featured in the team's recent Test tour to India.

"I love getting the red ball in my hand and this match presents a perfect opportunity to get some miles in the legs ahead of what should be a hard-fought Test series against Bangladesh," said Wagner in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement.

"The boys are happy to be back home and we can't wait to play in front of our home fans over the New Year period in both Mount Maunganui and Christchurch."

Conway's inclusion sees him return to cricket after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.

New Zealand Cricket said Conway's selection in the New Zealand XI is subject to the hand injury being fully recovered in time to take the field.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into some competitive cricket and hopefully I'm passed fit to play," said Conway.

"I've just started batting again and testing out my hand so I'm hopeful of making my return for the New Zealand XI. There's nothing like a match situation to really test it out and help build some confidence," he added.

Brendon Donkers will coach the New Zealand XI for the two-day warm-up fixture. New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series from 01 January.

