Virat Kohli steps down as India Test skipper

Sports

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 07:39 pm

Kohli released a statement on his social media just a day after India's 2-1 series loss to South Africa in Cape Town

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Virat Kohli on Saturday, 15 January stated that he would be stepping down as captain of the Indian Test team.

Kohli released a statement on his social media just a day after India's 2-1 series loss to South Africa in Cape Town, stating he would be stepping down from the role he has held on a permanent basis since 2015. 

More to follow....

