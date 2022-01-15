Virat Kohli steps down as India Test skipper
Kohli released a statement on his social media just a day after India's 2-1 series loss to South Africa in Cape Town
Virat Kohli on Saturday, 15 January stated that he would be stepping down as captain of the Indian Test team.
Kohli released a statement on his social media just a day after India's 2-1 series loss to South Africa in Cape Town, stating he would be stepping down from the role he has held on a permanent basis since 2015.
More to follow....