Virat Kohli smashes massive T20 World Cup record

02 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 03:08 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

When Virat Kohli is batting well, records become a routine. Even when he was not scoring heaps of runs for the last couple of years, the odd milestone came his way. But things started changing from the Asia Cup. Kohli slowly started to get back to his dominating best and records got bigger. With his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan, he registered the highest individual score by an Indian in the shortest format of the game (122* off 61 balls). At the start of the T20 World Cup, he went past Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Not to mention, his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan not only won India the game from nowhere but was also described as the best T20I innings ever by many including India captain Rohit Sharma.

In a must-win game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, Kohli once again came out firing. He started off with an uppish cover drive off Taskin Ahmed and then flashed the next widish delivery hard enough to get it over the slips. Unlike the three matches of the World Cup, where Kohli took his own sweet time adjusting to the bounce and pace of the conditions, Kohli came out with an ultra-aggressive intent against Bangladesh.

His third boundary came with a deft touch against Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm seamer took the ball away with the angle and Kohli just guided it with an open face past the short third man fielder.

In the process, he became the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup, going past Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1016 runs in 31 matches). Kohli had 1001 runs in 24 matches at the start of this match. He knocked off the record in the 7th over of the Indian innings against Taskin with a single down the on-side.

Kohli has a staggering average of over 83 in the T20 World Cup in 25 T20 World Cup matches so far. The next best average is former Australia batter Mike Hussey, who scored 437 runs in 21 T20 World Cup matches.

Chris Gayle is on the third spot with 965 runs in 35 matches in the T20 World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma is at the fourth spot with 921 runs in 37 matches.

